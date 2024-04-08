9 Bollywood Football Movies for an Adrenaline Rush





In India, many people consider cricket as a religion and not a sport. But many moviegoers tend to spend their time watching a football match. This is why some filmmakers have come up with brilliant Indian sports films on football to entertain the audience. Let's take a look at 9 Bollywood football movies that will give you an adrenaline rush.



9 Bollywood Football Movies for All Football Lovers: 1. Hip Hip Hooray Cast: Raj Kiran, Deepti Naval, Shafi Inamdar

Raj Kiran, Deepti Naval, Shafi Inamdar Where to watch: Ultra Cinema Show on YouTube

Ultra Cinema Show on YouTube Release date: January 1, 1984 With his debut film Hip Hip Hourray, filmmaker Prakash Jha proved that he is here to stay. The 1984 Indian sports film tells the story of a computer engineer who takes a temporary job as a sports instructor at a school but ends up falling in love with sports. In the end, he leads the football team to victory. 2. The goal Cast: Irrfan Khan, Abhinav Ben, Punya Darshan Gupta, Girish Mathur, Manoj Mitra

Irrfan Khan, Abhinav Ben, Punya Darshan Gupta, Girish Mathur, Manoj Mitra Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Release date: December 30, 1999 In the 1999 Indian sports film The Goal, Irrfan Khan plays the role of a football coach determined to find great players for his team. He meets a boy who plays like magic. However, the fraternity and other players on the team don't want him to play with them because he is the son of a thief. Since Khan believes in the kid's caliber and wants him to play, he puts him in the opposing team to play against his own club. 3. Total objective Cast: John Abraham, Bipasha Basu, Arshad Warsi, Shernaz Patel, Judan Ali, Boman Irani, Dibyendu Bhattacharya

John Abraham, Bipasha Basu, Arshad Warsi, Shernaz Patel, Judan Ali, Boman Irani, Dibyendu Bhattacharya Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Release date: November 23, 2007 Vivek Agnihotris Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal tells the story of the South Asian community in the UK who give their tears, sweat and blood to save the Southall Asian Football Club. Once a renowned club, it now struggles to see professional footballers set foot on its premises. The group of Asians are now teaming up to save it after its permanent closure. The film premiered in the Tous Les Cinémas du Monde (World Cinema) section of the 2007 Cannes Film Festival. 4.Sikandar Cast: Parzan Dastur, Ayesha Kapur, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Suri

Parzan Dastur, Ayesha Kapur, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Suri Where to watch: YouTube Movies

YouTube Movies Release date: August 21, 2009 All 14-year-old Sikandar Raza wanted to do was take advantage of his talent and play football. But due to circumstances in Kashmir, where he lived with his uncle and aunt, he is brainwashed into taking up a gun in this Indian sports film called Sikandar. 5. You are my Sunday Cast: Barun Sobti, Shahana Goswami, Vishal Malhotra, Avinash Tiwary, Rasika Dugal, Maanvi Gagroo, Nakul Bhalla, Jay Upadhyay, Shiv Kumar Subramaniam

Barun Sobti, Shahana Goswami, Vishal Malhotra, Avinash Tiwary, Rasika Dugal, Maanvi Gagroo, Nakul Bhalla, Jay Upadhyay, Shiv Kumar Subramaniam Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar Release date: October 6, 2016 A group of friends find football relaxing and comforting when they want to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and take some time for themselves. On Sunday at Tu Hai Mera, they looked for a place where they could play the sport in Mumbai after Sunday's football match on the beach was canceled. 6. Penalty Cast: Lukram Smil, Kay Kay Menon, Manjot Singh, Shashank Arora, Bijou Thaangjam

Lukram Smil, Kay Kay Menon, Manjot Singh, Shashank Arora, Bijou Thaangjam Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Release date: July 19, 2019 The penalty is the last chance for a football aspirant from Manipur to prove his mettle and give a dignified reply to those who discriminate against him on the basis of his appearance and language. After a display of world-class footballing performances, he finally manages to impress team leader Vikram Singh (played by Kay Kay Menon) to reinstate him to the university team. 7.Jhund Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Ankush Gedam, Akash Thosar, Rinku Rajguru

Amitabh Bachchan, Ankush Gedam, Akash Thosar, Rinku Rajguru Where to watch: Zee 5

Zee 5 Release date: March 4, 2022 Next in this list of best football movies is Jhund. It is based on the life of Vijay Barse, a sports teacher, who is about to retire. He founded an NGO called Slum Soccer and hired children from the slums to be part of the soccer team to protect them from drugs and child labor. The film tells how it transforms the lives of children. 8. Chidiakhana Cast: Ritvik Sahore, Avneet Kaur, Prashant Narayanan, Ravi Kishan

Ritvik Sahore, Avneet Kaur, Prashant Narayanan, Ravi Kishan Where to watch: Chidiakhana is not currently available to stream

Chidiakhana is not currently available to stream Release date: June 2, 2023 Directed by Manish Tiwary, Chidiakhana is the coming-of-age story of a Bihari boy who finally breaks into the bubble and befriends the residents of a Marathi Chawl through his courage, imagination and his exceptional football playing skills. 9.field Cast: Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao

Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao Where to watch: The film is scheduled to hit theaters on April 11, 2024. Maidaan, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor is about Syed Abdul Rahim, a renowned football coach who revolutionized the sport in India. While some of these Indian football films are popular and award-winning, be aware that you may not have heard of some of these gems. Let us know which of these Indian football related sports movies impressed you and made you watch it. READ ALSO : 10 Iconic Amitabh Bachchan Songs To Shout Shava Shava

