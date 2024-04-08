Ranjeet on 70s Bollywood parties





The image was shared on X. (courtesy: tinaBose06) The OG villain of the 70s and 80s, Gopal Bedi, known by his alias Ranjeet, recently opened up about the golden age. In a conversation with a news agency YEARS, the actor opened up about how despite being a teetotaler, he threw parties almost every day at his Juhu bungalow for B-town's biggest stars including Sunil Dutt, Raaj Kumar, Sanjay Khan, Feroz Khan , Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, and more. The veteran actor said: My parents lived in Delhi and I lived in Juhu, so everyone would gather there in the evenings. There was no inhibition, no formality or anything else. Ranjeet also spoke about how actresses prepare various delicacies during these meetings. Reena Roy was making paranthas, Parveen Babi was making drinks, Moushumi Chatterjee was making fish, Neetu Kapoor was making bhindi, it was that kind of atmosphere, he added. Ranjeet also revealed: People like Rajesh Khanna would drink one to two bottles in a night, and mentioned that by the time Ranjeet would come home after working multiple shifts, the party would already be in full swing. » He added: “I have been blessed. I believe that the house that welcomes guests is blessed by God. I had enough space in my bungalow to entertain people. There were also enough staff. Ranjeet highlighted his ability to juggle multiple teams even amidst these fun nights. He shared that several lead actors often woke up late, around 2 p.m., despite having a 10 a.m. shift, which allowed him to engage in multiple projects simultaneously. This flexibility allowed the actor to pursue multiple opportunities simultaneously, he shared. In the same interview, Ranjeet also shared that in the past, no dedicated dialogues were written for villain roles. The focus was entirely on the main actors. THE [villain’s] the dialogues were spontaneous and impromptu. I came up with these lines on my own. There were no dialogues written for the villains, they were only for the heroes and heroines, he explained. Talking about today's movies and shows, the veteran actor said, “If you see today's movie, you will feel like they deleted the original scenes and replaced them with object numbers and mugging scenes. At that time, Bindu and Helen were performing cabaret. in films, but they were extremely graceful. Waheeda Rehman ji's dance sequence in Guide was so elegant… Ranjeet was part of several hit films of the 70s and 80s such as Traitor, your oath, clean hands, ultimate justice, blood and water, among others.

