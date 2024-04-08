Today in Entertainment History: Eastwood Elected Mayor | Entertainment





On April 8, 1963, Lawrence of Arabia won the Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director. Days of Wine and Roses won Best Original Song. In 1973, Neil Young's autobiographical film Journey Through The Past premiered at the Dallas American Film Festival. In 1975, The Godfather Part II won the Academy Award for Best Picture. In 1983, Danny Rapp, lead singer of the band Danny and the Juniors, was found dead, an apparent suicide, in a hotel room in Quartzsite, Arizona. He was 41 years old. In 1986, actor Clint Eastwood was elected mayor of Carmel, California. In 1991, a lawsuit was filed against Virgin Records, claiming that Paula Abdul did not sing everything on her hit album Forever Your Girl. The record company ultimately won. In 1993, singer Marian Anderson died at the age of 96 in Portland, Oregon. In 1994, singer Kurt Cobain of Nirvana was found dead in his Seattle home. He was 27 years old. In 1996, actor Ben Johnson, who won an Oscar for The Last Picture Show, died at age 77 in Mesa, Arizona. In 1997, singer-songwriter Laura Nyro (NEE-roh) died of ovarian cancer at her home in Danbury, Connecticut. She was 49 years old. Songs written by Nyro include Wedding Bell Blues, Elis Coming and Stoney End. Today's Birthdays: Mouseketeer original Darlene Gillespie is 83 years old. Singer Peggy Lennon of the Lennon Sisters is 83 years old. Gamble and Huff songwriter Leon Huff is 82 years old. Actor Stuart Pankin (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Not Necessarily The News) is 78 years old. Yes (and Asia) guitarist Steve Howe is 77 years old. Director John Madden (“Shakespeare in Love”) is 75 years old. Bassist Mel Schacher (SHOK-ur) of Grand Funk Railroad is 73 years old. Singer-actor John Schneider (The Dukes of Hazzard) is 64. Guitarist Izzy Stradlin (Guns N Roses) is 62. Singer Julian Lennon is 61 years old. Actor Dean Norris (Breaking Bad, Under the Dome) is 61 years old. Singer-guitarist Donita Sparks of L7 is 61 years old. Actor Robin Wright is 58 years old. Patricia Arquette is 56 years old. Actor JR Bourne (Teen Wolf Television, Revenge) is 54 years old. Singer Craig Honeycutt of Everything is 54 years old. Drummer Darren Jessee of Ben Folds Five is 53 years old. Actress Emma Caulfield (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) is 51 years old. Actress Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica) is 44 years old. Actor Taylor Kitsch (True Detective, Friday Night Lights) is 43 years old. Vampire Weekend singer-guitarist Ezra Koenig (KEN-ihg) is 40 years old. Actor Taran Noah Smith (Home Improvement) is 40 years old. Jamie Sierota (sih-ROH-tah) (Echosmith) is 31 years old. Actress Sadie Calvano (Mom) is 27 years old.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyitem.com/wire/entertainment/today-in-entertainment-history-eastwood-elected-mayor/article_95403c40-048b-50f8-86b8-21b89a8bff6e.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos