Sanjay Dutt shuts down rumors about entering politics: I am not joining any party and not contesting elections | Bollywood News





Many actors from all film industries are contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was rumored to take the plunge. Several reports claim that he is in talks with the Indian National Congress Party. However, the actor posted a tweet putting all such speculations to rest. The Bollywood star refuted these rumors and claimed that he is not joining any political party and will not contest the upcoming elections. He wrote: “I would like to put to rest all the rumors that I am joining politics. I am not joining any party or running for office. If I decide to enter the political arena, I will be the first to announce it. Please refrain from believing what is circulating in the news about me at this time. I would like to put an end to all the rumors that I am joining politics. I am not joining any party or running for office. If I decide to enter the political arena, I will be the first to announce it. Please avoid believing what is circulating in the news. Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) April 8, 2024 Sanjay Dutt, in 2009, was part of the Samajwadi Party, but he failed to make a difference and resigned as the party's general secretary. Later, in 2019, it was rumored that the actor was going to join Rashtriya Samaj Paksh. At that time, Sanjay had issued a statement saying that he would not enter politics. However, he is often associated with politics as his father Sunil Dutt was a Congress party MP and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports (2004-2005). On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in the Tamil film Leo, starring Vijay. Sanjay played the role of a gangster who is fond of occult and human sacrifices. The film and her role received a mixed response, but it became a box office success. He has Telugu film Double iSmart, Kannada film KD – The Devil and Welcome to The Jungle in the pipeline. This year, many actors have entered politics. The biggest name was Kangana Ranaut, who got the Bharatiya Janata Party ticket to contest from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. Veteran actor Arun Govil, who played the famous Hindu god Ram in the TV show Ramayan, is contesting from Meerut for the BJP. In Tamil Nadu, star couple Sarathkumar and Radikaa have joined the BJP and the actress is contesting the party elections from Virudhunagar. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

