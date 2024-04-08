Who is the official burger king of Naples?





Five weeks and nearly 9,500 reader votes later, Naples has crowned a new burger king. The winner? Kyle Cravo's only doubles. Cravo shared that he always wanted to be a chef. He's worked in several restaurants and thinks he owes some of the line cooks an apology because I was horrible. He also doesn't like people calling him boss, because that title comes at the cost of cuts, burns, and long hours under intense pressure for very little reward. Instead, call him a dreamer and living proof that dreams come true. He also admits to working harder than he ever thought possible, and maybe, just maybe, someone will give you the opportunity to pitch a stupid orange tent outside your home. him and sell cheeseburgers. The path to victory Voting for the Burger Bracket finals began on April 1, but make no mistake, the first few days were tough between Brooks Burgers and Only Doubles, the top two seeds in the beef brawl. Only the doubles presented Brooks Burgers' only significant challenge. Sandra and Todd Brooks' beloved burger restaurants slammed their competitors in previous rounds, decimating Kountry Kitchen in the Sweet 16, dominating Continental in the Elite Eight, then BrickTop's in the Final Four. But it all came down to the last dance. When voting closed at midday on April 5, Only Doubles was in the lead with 361 votes. Good news on a bad day When he called Cravo to tell him the news, he was having a stressful day before a big event. Friday night he was hired to throw a party. When he went to get the beef, it didn't meet his expectations, so he hurried to find another supplier. And then? His tent broke and had to be repaired. Throughout Burger Bracket, he has been honored and remains grateful to readers and his customers. He also mentioned losing 30 pounds. stress caused by competition. As one of only two burger restaurants to win reader-voted spots in Collier and Lee counties (the other was Jimmy P's), he was the top seed in the Fort Myers News-Press Challenge and the second seed in Collier. When polls closed at noon on March 15, Only Doubles was shut out in Lee, following our sister newspapers Sweet 16, by 18% to 16th seed and eventual winner Street Eatz, the Cinderella of the Southwest. Florida. While Cravo killed his Sweet 16 bracket in Naples with 69% reader support against The Warehouse, his Elite Eight and Final Four victories over Harold's Place and then Jimmy P's were too close to call until the offices officially closed. vote. What there is to know:New owners in one of the most amazing restaurant spaces in Naples What are you doing Friday evening? Join Naples Daily News at Brookside Market at 1947 Davis Blvd. Friday, April 12, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Food Editor Diana Biederman and Marketing Director Jigsha Desai will be on hand to honor Kyle Cravo's Only Doubles and its burger bracket championship. This will be a great time to try one of their award-winning burgers and maybe score some free Daily News goodies. We'll see each other there!

