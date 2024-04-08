Dance Marathon 2024: New artist lineup generates energy for Bruins to dance the night away

This post was updated on April 7 at 7:57 p.m.

In the final hours of Dance Marathons, UCLA continues to vibrate as a new lineup of artists takes the stage.

At 8 p.m., with four hours left in the fundraiser, the students took a break for dinner while the Pediatric AIDS Coalition prepared for another round of performances. Katerina Rally, a fourth-year communications student and co-director of entertainment at PAC, said there has already been a flood of student bands, singers and other artists on stage, including DJ Michael Basic, Matty Gottesman and Between Backseats. As for selecting artists, Rally said PAC has an application process where it auditions and interviews student musicians to learn more about each artist's personality and style.

This is a truly special event because the people involved care so much about the organization, Rally said. We want to make sure our artists share the same care. … It’s special because we can bring in people who aren’t part of the organization to learn but also share that love.

In terms of morale, Alyssa Orantes, a second-year molecular, cellular and developmental biology student and member of the dancer relations committee, said performances are key to keeping energy up throughout the night and helping to pass the time. Shirin Dunker, second-year molecular, cellular and developmental biology student and fundraising director, said the closing performances are the most important part of the event as the Ackerman Grand Ballroom transforms in a concert atmosphere.

At the end of the dinner, another round of Color Wars kicked off a fundraising portion in which each team competes in a series of games. During this hour, participants were challenged to guess the song playing over the loudspeaker. With the theme of dance in each song title, students performed to Dance Again by Jennifer Lopez with Pitbull, Elton Johns Tiny Dancer and David Bowies Lets Dance. As the clock reached 9 p.m., the dancers ended the hour with a choreography to Rush by Troye Sivan and prepared for the start of performances.

Indie rock band Evergreen revved up the crowd with a cover of Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrells' Aint No Mountain High Enough. Welcoming the vibrant sound, PAC members and attendees rushed the stage to take their seats in the front row. PAC Catering Director and third-year psychobiology student Natalie Quilala said she was very excited to see Evergreen again after their performance a month earlier at a PAC fundraising event. Malia Groth, a fourth-year psychobiology student and PAC's executive director of logistics, expressed appreciation for the diverse crowd the group attracted at this year's event. The scale of this year's decor, held in the Ackerman Grand Ballroom, offset the previously larger rooms, creating a livelier atmosphere, she said.

I think here (Ackerman Grand Ballroom) it feels a little more personal and intimate, Groth said. The energy is high enough that it feels like there are a ton of people here.

At 9:48 p.m., Evergreen presented an original song, shifting the tone from groovy funk to a mind-blowing jam session. This change reminded the crowd to continue dancing with passion and feeling for the cause. Karly Katobang, a third-year film student, said her main goal of supporting her roommate on the PAC board and her alignment with the organization was her motivation to stay through the night. Additionally, Jayden Tan, a third-year public health student and PAC's director of family relations, said their main focus is on the children the event is able to help through their fundraising, this which motivates the duration of the event of 13 hours.

I had the opportunity to speak up and talk about my experiences, but I also wanted to highlight other voices, and I think highlighting Laurel's kids to build a brand was fun, Tan said.

As 10 p.m. approached, dancers dressed according to the theme with ski masks and UCLA merchandise gathered for the hourly morale dance. With rejuvenated energy and morale, the crowd welcomed student band The 529s. Decked out in sweatshirts, cutoff shirts, and bandanas, the band emanated the garage boy band stereotype. Opening with country and the spunky rhythms of Caamps By and By, The 529s instantly captivated the audience with their chemistry. Although the saxophone stole the show with its deep tone, each instrument built on the other to create a full-bodied sound, giving the audience a taste of a typical jam session in the band's basement.

Stephanie Manasyan, a first-year biology student, said the importance of the cause at hand keeps the dancers and members motivated. Even though the hours were long, the excitement of finally seeing the funds they raised kept them going, she said. The band then demonstrated their love for John Mayer, filling the room with slow, romantic grooves in Daughters before segueing into Stevie Wonder's always-loved hit Isn't She Lovely.

As their phone flashlights flooded the crowd, the five band members electrified the dancers with their jazzy rendition of Sublime's Santeria and made them immediately jump as multi-colored lights flashed in time with the beats. Third-year linguistics, anthropology and computer science major Grace Shoemaker, director of design and media, said this year is especially special since all of the artists are UCLA-based groups. The familiarity of the artists, their humble energy and their connection with the crowd spread a positive spirit that grounds the cause of the events, she said. As an organization, PAC stands out for its family-oriented, non-competitive energy, with each member participating purely out of passion for the cause, she added.

“I think this club is one of the only clubs on campus where you can just tell everyone that they're there because they want to be there and because they care about the cause and from each other,” Shoemaker said. You have put in so much effort and work, and the reward is so clearly there, emotionally and as a family.