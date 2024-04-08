An upset Ranbir Kapoor gestures to show his annoyance as paparazzi surround his car: What time is it? | Bollywood News





Over the past few days, the paparazzi have been obsessed with Ranbir Kapoor's new wicked machine, the Bentley Continental GT V8, which cost him a whopping sum of Rs 8 crore. Videos of the Animal actor driving around the streets of Mumbai, sitting in his swanky new car, have grabbed attention on social media. The actor was once again spotted traveling in his new car in the wee hours of Monday when the paparazzi spotted him sitting next to the driver as they rushed to capture a visual of the actor. In a new video shared by a paparazzo account, Ranbir made a gesture to show his annoyance as the paparazzi ran after his car and surrounded him. Fans also agreed with the actor in the comments section. “This behavior may cause an accident,” one wrote, while another said: “Give him some space.” Watch Ranbir Kapoor gesturing: “What time is it?” On Saturday evening, Ranbir and his wife Alia Bhatt were seen in their brand new black Bentley. While the Rockstar actor drove the car, Alia sat comfortably next to him. The duo was photographed while visiting newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's home in Mumbai. Ranbir looked dashing in a black shirt and pants, while Alia looked stunning in a red strappy outfit. The couple smiled and waved to photographers from inside their new car. Ranbir even joked with the paparazzi, inviting them to join him in the car before leaving. Ranbir, who recently added the luxurious Bentley Continental to his car collection, was seen driving the new car in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, adding to his impressive collection of automobiles. Last year, the actor also bought a Range Rover with Belgravia Green exteriors. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

