Celebrate Spring in Las Vegas at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens – Las Vegas Magazine





The Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Garden has presented many beautiful exhibits over the years, but the most recent spring exhibit may be one of the prettiest. Tea and tulips presents a range of huge teapots, with pastel tones accented by live flowers and larger-than-life blooms reflecting the floral abundance of spring. The inspiration for this exhibit, says designer Ed Libby, are the teas often found at fancy tea parties: rosehip, chamomile, lavender and peach with ginger. Each bed in the Bellagios atrium is themed to one of the flavors. Our spring exhibit is a harmonious blend of immersive scenography, botanically enhanced decor and natural elements, coming together to create a beautiful tea party that weaves a story of spring themes, he said in a press release. Daffodils, tulips, pansies, carnations, roses, wisteria, hibiscus, lavender and pansies populate the flowerbeds around the attraction. In the west bed, an enormous teapot with clever legs and lid, covered with roses, precious stones, colorful gifts and a garland of flowers around the rim, pours a stream of rosehip tea into a floating cup on a delicate swimming pool. The bed is full of other details, like the crescent moon floating in the sky. A young girl relaxes there, while tea from her teapot flows onto a mountain below. And is it a sugar bowl and creamer to match the pot? One is nestled under a hot air balloon with an icing canopy, while the other is filled with larger-than-life tulips. On the side is the Garden table, a Victorian-style greenhouse that serves brunch from nearby Sadelles in four sessions per day, a high tea experience several times per day, and a prix fixe gourmet dinner from Michael Mina, in two sessions Wednesday through Sunday. Reservations are required for all experiences. The other beds are just as spectacular, with a different color palette for each tea-inspired space. East Beds Path, flanked by waist-high flowers and teacups leading to an elegant gazebo, is covered in peach and orange flowers, vines and garlands. Along the way, two disguised ladies offer a cup to passers-by. In the south bed, the essence of lavender permeates the scene. Purple wisteria covers the arches and bed, while a purple teapot with a cut-out scene of hummingbird eggs provides a vibrant window into a fantasy world and pours its contents into a cup floating on a pool. . Where are the hummingbird parents? Why, on either side, be sure to properly appreciate the beauty of the lavender, while they sip the nectar from the massive hibiscus and pansy flowers. Flowers of all types cover the north bed, with daffodils, roses, mimosa flowers and greenery surrounding a final pool. On the lid of the teapot, a rabbit and a girl sit in concentrated conversation. A cutout reveals a treat to sweeten the chamomile tea inside. One item to note about the Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is that all water used in the exhibit comes from the Bellagios wells (which are fed by rainwater and recycled) and is reused throughout the complex, which makes the exhibition even more beautiful. Tea Garden Perfume Want a souvenir of your visit? Head to the Giardini Garden Store next to the atrium, where a new Tea Garden scent infuses green tea, lilac, black pepper, bergamot and cardamom into candles and reed diffusers. Bellagio702.693.7111 Click here for your free subscription to the weekly digital edition of Las Vegas Magazine, your guide to everything there is to do, hear, see and experience in Southern Nevada. Along with the latest edition emailed to you every week, you'll find plenty of great, money-saving deals from some of the hottest attractions, restaurants, properties and more! And Las Vegas Magazine is full of informative content like restaurants to visit, cocktails to sip, and attractions to enjoy.

