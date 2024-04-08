Entertainment
I only wait for death, I live in solitude El Financiero
The actor Ernesto Gómez Cruz died at the age of 90, after an exceptional career of nearly 200 productions in Mexican cinema and television, even if he lived his last years between health problems and melancholy.
His death was announced on April 6 by the National Actors Associationthe National Association of Interpreters (ANDI) also dedicated a message to the actor in films like The Caïfanes (1967), Herod's law (1999), hell (2010), The crime of Father Amaro (2002), The Alley of Miracles (1995) and Canoe (1976).
ANDI Mexico announces the sensitive death of its performing partner Ernesto Gmez Cruz. Actor with extensive experience in theater, film and television. He has more than 150 films in his filmography. We send our most sincere condolences to his family and friends, he wrote in the said instance.
The UNAM film library highlighted: Farewell to the great Caifn, Ernesto Gmez Cruz. The multi-award winning actor will be remembered… In 2003, he received the FilmotecaUNAM medal for his artistic sensitivity. Rest in peace.
Who is Ernesto Gmez Cruz?
The cause of the actor's death has not been revealed, but a few years ago, in 2015, he spoke about his health problems.
That year, in a conversation with Notimex, the Veracruz actor said that doctors diagnosed him with normal degenerative process for your age: Every day he lost his visual and hearing acuity, which did not prevent him from continuing to work.
I will continue standing as long as destiny does not tell me that I must no longer continue, I will continue with the desire to give the best of myself, as long as I have the strength, enough sight and hearing to work , I will continue to look for opportunities. with a good mood to continue being Ernesto Gmez Cruz.
At that time, he received financial support from Carmen Salinas, who even supported him by doing his shopping. That year he was also recognized at Lunas del Auditorio 2017 for his career:
It injects me with strength and life to go out and wait for new opportunitiesbecause that's how it is… I don't need anything, what I've done is already done and I'm happy to do it. I want to die on stage.
What is wrong with Ernesto Gmez Cruz?
In 2019, at age 85, Ernesto Gómez Cruz moved away from what he loved most: the stage.
Between 2017 and 2016, he had several television roles: My adorable curse, The candidate Yes until I met you. According to IMDb, his last credits date back to 2018, in five episodes of the series To love without law and in The first one. Then, nothing more.
I live in terrible and overwhelming lonelinesswhich makes me wait for the end of my days, although if something new comes up I will happily be one of the first to sign up, even if at this rate I'm just waiting for deathIt will surely happen, explained the interpreter to Notimex in 2019.
Gómez Cruz mentioned that the loss of memory and visual faculties already prevented him from remembering dialogues and going about his daily activities. He had even looked for Juan Osorio: I looked for him to see if he had work, but I waited for hours and I didn't find him.
He worked as a retired secretary of the National Association of Actors (ANDA), as well as union leader At least I spend hours watching people go by and I prefer to be there rather than at home in absolute solitude.
After working all his life, he felt like he was just starting out as an actor: Without anything, because when I go home, I see that it is no longer mine, now it belongs to my daughters. That's why I live alone, renting a small room and without a penny in my bag.
At that moment, he was waiting for the end of his life: Leave and not returnOf course, when God sees fit. I'm going on a long tour and I won't be coming back. It bothers me to remember the good old daysI'd better live in the moment.
He lived his days without wanting to talk about the past, he watched Los Caifanes from time to time, but he didn't like to think about what it was like, at that time of film alongside Juan Ibez, Enrique Álvarez Flix, Oscar Chavez . , Sergio Jiménez, Eduardo López Rojas and Carlos Monsivis.
In 2019, he also went to the Ariel Awards red carpet and commented Windowing and he said that he felt in very poor health: these would be my last presentations, I think, without being too negative… I have to take advantage of these moments because he is no longer the Gómez Cruz of ago years. I already enjoyed my moments, I just waited for the moment.
After these statements, little was known about the actor until the day of his death, rumors circulated of an Alzheimer's diagnosis, although this was not confirmed.
In an interview with The sun is rising In 2019, his son Raymundo Gmez said that the actor was living abandoned by his sisters: His spirit is declining, he is upset, he is looking for what he loves, work. I'm afraid of dying of sadnessgoes out like a candle.
The actor spoke with the said program at that time and mentioned that he had gone out for a walk at night and didn't know how to get home and mentioned that his children were visiting him and he was getting along well with everyone: when they could, they visit me, I don't force them.
https://www.elfinanciero.com.mx/espectaculos/2024/04/07/que-paso-con-ernesto-gomez-cruz-actor-que-murio-a-los-90-anos/
