Review: “This is the Honey: An Anthology of Contemporary Black Poets”

In 2020, poet Kevin Young, current director of the Smithsonian Institutions' National Museum of African American History and Culture and poetry editor for The New Yorker, published “African American Poetry: 250 Years of Struggle and of song.” Young's 1,110-page anthology is a comprehensive range of black poets, from Phillis Wheatley of the 1770s to Mahogany Browne of the 2020s. It belongs on any poetry lover's bookshelf.

Four years later, Kwame Alexander, poet, educator and children's book author, published “This is the Honey: An Anthology of Contemporary Black Poets.” Alexander’s anthology is less a catalog of poets than a moment in time. Alexander has brought together the approximately 154 poems in this book with thought and deliberation, hoping to recognize and highlight the joy and sorrow of the black experience today through the provocative beauty of this poetry. It’s an unbridled selfie, he writes in the introduction. To marvel. And think.

The book is divided into six sections, each titled with a hint about the content: The Language of Joy, This is My Heart, Where I Come From, Devotions, Race Raise Rage: The Blackened Alphabet, and When I See the stars: Poems of praise. .

As the title suggests, the poets are all contemporary living Black poets, including well-known names like Elizabeth Acevedo, Rita Dove, Ross Gay, Nikki Giovanni, Amanda Gorman, Sonia Sanchez, Tracy K. Smith, Alice Walker, Frank X. Walker. and the same Kevin Young who edited the 2020 anthology mentioned above. Some poets have fewer awards and accomplishments than these notable writers, but all poems have been selected for their power.

And while Alexander says the poems are undoubtedly dark, he invites everyone to find inspiration and rejoice in the hope this book contains. I would add a caveat: the hope found in these poems always comes at a price, and that is not forgotten in these pages.

Jacqueline Allen Trimble describes her mother, dressed to the nines, walking down Dexter Avenue in Montgomery, Alabama, in The Language of Joy. With people on the street joining in the celebration, the poem creates a rich and colorful visual worthy of a Broadway musical:

singing and dancing like a free people on Dexter Avenue, / and don't think they didn't know they were walking in the footsteps / of slaves and to the auction sites and beyond to where the Old Wallace / had clung to segregation like a life raft, but this / wasn't that day.

Trimble acknowledges the South's dark history, denouncing the slave trade and segregationist Governor George Wallace, but the poem is indeed a tangible celebration of black Americans who have their own. The poet likes to center her mother in the story, but the end of the poem shows, once again, how the best of times can still cast a shadow and all one can do is keep going home .

Tragic events from the recent past are also discussed. Kevin Powell's poem Happy ends with the date Thursday, June 4, 2020, and you can infer that Powell wrote the poem two weeks after George Floyd's death and on the day of his memorial service. Frank X. Walker uses the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic to deliver a heartbreaking poem about his mother.

Many poems have a musical theme. A roll call of popular black musicians cited in these poems includes Mahalia Jackson, John Coltrane, Louis Satchmo Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald, Bill Withers, Nina Simone, Otis Redding, James Brown and Beyoncé, all united in service of celebration.

Alexander rose to the task of bringing these voices together to tell the important story of the Black experience. All the poets are at the top of their art and the book is immersible, that is to say you can immerse yourself in the poems, passing from one to another like in a stream, leaving the joy and sadness wash over you in waves. .

This is Alexandre's second anthology of black poetry. His first, “360 A Revolution of Black Poets,” co-edited with New Orleans author and activist Kalamu ya Salaam, came out in 1998. That book, Alexander said, was a call to action, and although action is still necessary, “This is the Honey” could be described as a call to party. Either way, it’s a call to stand up. Ruth Forman's poem, Stand, highlights the importance of standing up.

but here's the truth / someone will always tell you / sit down / those we remember / stand

“This is the Honey: An Anthology of Contemporary Black Poets” is available at libraries and independent bookstores in Bellingham and Whatcom County. Alexander will appear at Sehome High School at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10. Tickets are available through Village Books. Information: villagebooks.com.

Neil McKay is the Online Experience Coordinator for the Whatcom County Library System, wcls.org.