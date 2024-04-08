Rahul Bose calls current superstars 'bad actors with a lot of charisma' | Bollywood

Rahul Bose is known for his choices when it comes to working in niche cinema. This actor, who is receiving laurels for his political thriller Berlin at film festivals, recently spoke about celebrity culture. In a interview with Times Now, the actor was asked about Kangana Ranaut's remarks in which she mentioned Shah Rukh Khan and herself as the latest generation of superstars. (Also read: I don't want to be stereotyped as an actor: Aparshakti Khurana) Rahul Bose recently spoke about bad actors with a lot of charisma becoming successful in Bollywood.

Rahul Bose thinks fans don't care if stars act well

When asked if the OTT boom has diminished star culture, Rahul said people don't care if stars act well, they just want to see them. He said, “It doesn’t matter whether they play a villager or whether they play an industrialist. You just want to see them. It doesn't matter if they're playing a cricketer or if they're playing an aeronautical scientist. They just want to see them. You don't care how they act. You don't care. You just want to see them.

Unlock exclusive access to India's general election story, only on the HT app. Download now!

Charisma trumps all

The charisma of an actor when it becomes so strong that you just want to see them and you believe that you know them and you believe that you were related in your previous life together, that's charisma. That's the thing. Other than that, everyone is an actor with varying degrees of charisma. You know you can't be uncharismatic. There are very good actors who have no charisma. They won't go very far. You know, there are very bad actors who have a lot of charisma. They will go very far because cinema is a visual medium. You have to see this. He concluded by mentioning Madhubala and current superstars as hyper-charismatic human beings who will always remain massive stars.

Rahul's Berlin is yet to release in India. The film is directed by Atul Sabharwal and stars Aparshakti Khurana, Ishwak Singh, Kabir Bedi and Anupriya Goenka in crucial roles. It is co-produced by Zee Studios and Yippie Ki Yay Motion Pictures.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place