



Since 1987, the Clay County Agricultural Fair has brought an event to Clay County and Northeast Florida, combining entertainment and education in a family-friendly atmosphere. Indeed, summing up its philosophy, the vision of the Fair is succinctly summed up in the phrase A Family A*Fair. The fair strives to serve as a platform to showcase Clay County's agricultural, educational, civic and business efforts, providing citizens a chance to collaborate and have fun. Volunteers are the backbone of the fair, as their unwavering commitment to contributing their time and skills is an integral part of its triumphs. Information about the fair: After front door most exhibits and attractions are FREE. Three exhibition buildings are used for commercial, non-profit and competitive exhibitions. Clay County citizens are encouraged to participate in the competitive exhibitions to showcase their talents and even possibly win money and/or a ribbon. Full details are listed on the website. Simply click on the Participate tab to find Competitive Competitions and 4H/FFA Shows and find your favorite space for all the details.Midway walks are available from Deggeller attractions. They have provided intermediate entertainment for the fair since its creation. The Midway offers more than 40 rides for young and old. Check out our daily discounted armband deals.Main Stage Entertainment is located in Cattlemens Arena. Special entertainment is offered almost daily during the fair. The best national artists perform in this huge facility. All entertainment is FREE, but reserved seating is available for a small fee and can be done online.T-Mobile Community Stage is located east of the No. 1 Founders Exhibition Building. Activities and competitions are organized every day of the fair. Local talent performs in a relaxed atmosphere. Tables and shade are provided so patrons can enjoy the fair's food and entertainment at the same time. Area is located north of Cattlemens Arena and east of the exhibition buildings. Emphasis is placed on engaging, educational and entertaining elements in all its activities. Daily entertainment, community stage acts, a food court and competitions are held in this area throughout the fair. Tables and chairs and even water misters to cool off when it's hot are provided so customers can enjoy all of Ezone's offerings. Beginning of Florida Village is a unique opportunity to step back in time and experience life in Clay County in years gone by. During the fair, each exhibit is hosted live by period-dressed demonstrators to give guests a live experience of life in early Florida. Food samples, shade trees and seating areas make the live historical experience a real treat. This is also where our Little Red Barn is located, which features baby farm animals!Cattle is the foundation of the fair. Livestock shows offer everyone the opportunity to experience our true agricultural roots…after all, it is an agricultural show. Many guests today did not have the opportunity to see farm life, so important to our American way of life. Agriculture is our lifeline to our food supply. Come visit our barn to learn and see!AG-City – The goal of Ag Towns is to educate and entertain. It's a small town across from the livestock complex where farming is fun. We hope your experience at the fair is enjoyable and educational. We hope you will come several times during the 11 days of the show. Our goal when you leave is to hear you say WOW…that was fun…I'll be back

