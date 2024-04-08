Tollywood actress Srijita Ghosh makes her Bollywood debut with Love Dobaara

South Indian actress Srijita Ghosh, who has been seen in South Indian films, is all set to make her Hindi debut. His southern films include the Kannada film 'Usire usire' Kichha Sudeep, 'Adhiparvam' with Lakshmi Manchu and Katha Venuka Katha with Viswant Dudumpudi in Telugu. She will also be seen in Nature, an upcoming Telugu film with Priyadarshi on Amazon Prime Video.

Srijitha will be seen in the much-awaited Hindi film 'Love Dobaara', directed by Kamal K Thakur. Ghosh will play the lead role opposite Vijay Raj, who will play a key role.

Expressing her excitement about her Bollywood debut, she said, “I feel really lucky to be working in multiple industries. As an actress, I always like to accept challenges.”

Hailing from Kolkata, Srijita is a trained classical dancer who completed a Bachelor of Science degree before venturing into showbiz. The actress is a familiar face to Telugu audiences, thanks to her stint in Tollwood, joining the club of emerging actors to watch out for.

Talking about the Bollywood directors on her wish list, Srijitha names Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Imtiaz Ali, Shoojit Sircar and Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

What pushes her to choose a role: “The characters should excite me to play. Something that is related to our daily lives, socially relevant or historical, biographical. I am up for anything that would excite me as an actor .”

