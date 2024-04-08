Dear Abby | Culture & Leisure

DEAR ABBY: This is the third time I have received a political book from my brother-in-law! We are politically polar opposites. It came with a message inviting you to read the book THIS time. He expects a report on the book and a discussion of the book during his next visit.
He started doing this several years ago after my sister died. She used to control him politically, but he became increasingly obnoxious and emboldened. I tried to respond tactfully that I don't like reading political books, that I don't approve of name-calling, that those who disagree with us are not stupid, and that we should just accept our different points of view.
There is no way to have a rational political discussion with him. I try to preserve family unity, which is very important to me. My brother wants to threaten him to stop harassing me. My son and his wife suggested sending him things that reflect MY political philosophy.
What do you think I should do? I hesitate between anger and laughter. In fact, I sent him a box of chocolate chip cookies, which he loves, for the holidays. — HARASSED IN OHIO
DEAR HARASSED: Your brother-in-law is not going to change. Unless you are willing to tolerate his political bullying for eternity, return the book and postpone his next visit indefinitely. Continue sending him his chocolate chip cookies ONLY if he agrees to stop sending you political literature. Family unity may be important to you, but your late sister's husband has distanced himself, and it's no one's fault but LA's.
DEAR ABBY: I am dating a man who is nine years younger than me. He is a musician who plays bass guitar in several bands. I am retired. I like to go out dancing with him and be social with other friends. I met him at a social club a year and a half ago. He works during the week in a fast food restaurant. Some weekends, he goes to concerts with the group. He has been married four times. (I've only been married once.)
My problem is that he never has any money. He still struggles to pay his bills. I invested in this relationship with concert tickets, hotels, etc. He only pays occasionally. I didn't even get a birthday or Christmas present from him. Of course, I gave him both.
I think it's cheap. I feel sorry for him because he is a grown man and doesn't have his own place. I've taken breaks from him several times because I know he's not going to change and I need to move on. Please advise. — STILL HOPEING FOR MORE
DEAR STILL HOPEFUL: The question you must answer for yourself is how much entertainment tax you are willing to pay for the enjoyment of this company of wandering minstrels. You pay the bills for his and your entertainment because it's part of your unwritten contract and he expects it.
This four-times-married man chose a career he loves but one that notoriously doesn't pay well. You know who he is. Have you talked to him about your feelings about this? If not, do it now. And if this arrangement no longer suits you, move on.
