Devoleena Bhattacharjee after signing Bengal 1947: An Untold Love Story: I'm not giving up television for Bollywood films





After making a name for herself on the small screen, Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered Bollywood in the hope of finding the same success. However, the actor says foraying into Bollywood does not mean she is leaving television. Devoleena Bhattacharjee will soon enter Bollywood Bhattacharjee will make his film debut with Bengal 1947: an unprecedented love storywhich takes place against the backdrop of a score. Unlock exclusive access to India's general election story, only on the HT app. Download now! I don't believe in such a concept that if I do television, I will have to quit it completely to start a career in films or if I am in films, I won't do television again, Bhattacharjee tells us. She adds, “As an actor, my job is to perform, whatever the medium. If the concept and opportunities present themselves, the offer excites me, I will be up for it. I am happy to have the opportunity to make my debut on the big screen. And I want to grow and enjoy the same success that I was blessed with working in television. Opening up on the difference between the two mediums, the 38-year-old shares, I think television demands a sweet and innocent young actress who fits and grabs attention like a bahu, but film demands one who is glamorous and strong, so I guess when you do web or films and the audience has seen your glamorous side. They cannot easily accept you as a bahu. Therefore, it becomes quite difficult, but if you are lucky, you will be able to enjoy the same opportunities. The actor is best known for playing the role of Gopi bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, after which she tried to break the bahu image through her stint in a reality show. Has her experience working on the small screen prepared her for the demands and expectations of Bollywood? Television is like school for me, I learned a lot here. Television gave me everything I wanted. I learned to work hard effortlessly without worrying about the result. I remember when I started my career in television, I never had any expectations. I enjoyed my work and was truly committed to it, and the success was a blessing. I consider it a precious gift given to me by my audience and well-wishers… Likewise, I no longer have any expectations from films. I enjoy my work, she said. And she's not putting herself under pressure as she begins a new chapter in her career. I don't work under pressure… yeah, it's normal to be a little nervous every time you take on a new project… So I'm curious about the feedback from my audience, but definitely not under no pressure, she said.

