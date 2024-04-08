Actor Jonathan Majors Avoids Prison, Sentenced to Counseling for Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend Andscape

Actor NEW YORK Jonathan Majors was ordered to complete a year-long counseling program but avoided prison time Monday for assaulting his former girlfriend in a high-profile case that derailed the stars' once-promising careers.

The 34-year-old star of Creed III and other films had been sentenced to a year in prison after being convicted of misdemeanor assault by a Manhattan jury in December 2023.

Judge Michael Gaffey sentenced Majors to parole after noting that both sides in the case agreed the charges did not warrant prison time.

He said Majors was required to complete a 52-week in-person abuser intervention program in Los Angeles, where the actor lives. He must also continue the mental health therapy his lawyers say he participated in. Majors faces a year in prison if convicted of violating the conditions, which also included a no-contact order with his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

Majors, dressed in black and accompanied by his girlfriend, actor Meagan Good, refused to address the court and left the courthouse without speaking to reporters. But his lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, said he would respect the judge's sentence, but maintains his innocence and plans to appeal.

He lost his entire career, she told the court. It was the most difficult year of his life.

Jabbari, fighting back tears, told the court that Majors refused to admit guilt and remained a danger to those around him.

He's not sorry. He did not accept responsibility, she said. He will do it again and he will hurt other women. He believes he is above the law.

Following December guilty verdictMajors was immediately dropped by Marvel Studios, which had cast him as Kang the Conqueror, a role envisioned as the main villain in the entertainment empire's films and television shows for years to come.

The conviction stems from an altercation in March 2023 in which Jabbari, Major's then-girlfriend, accused him of assaulting her in the back seat of a chauffeur-driven car, saying he punched her in the face. head with his open hand, twisted his arm behind his back and squeezed his middle. finger until it fractures.

Majors claimed the 31-year-old British dancer was the attacker who flew into a jealous rage after reading a text message from another woman on his phone. He maintained that he was only trying to get his phone back and get safely away from Jabbari.

Majors had hoped his two-week criminal trial would prove him right and restore his status in Hollywood. In a television interview shortly after his conviction, he said he deserves a second chance.

While he looks forward to closing this chapter, he looks forward to fully redirecting his time and energy toward his family and his art, Majors' lawyers said in a statement last week after losing their annulment bid. of the conviction.

But the California native and Yale University graduate still faces other legal hurdles. Last month, Jabbari filed a civil complaint in Manhattan federal courtaccusing the actor of battery, defamation and emotional distress.

She claims Majors subjected her to escalating incidents of physical and verbal abuse during their relationship, which lasted from 2021 to 2023.

Lawyers for the majors declined to respond to the complaints, saying only that they were preparing to file counterclaims against Jabbari.

The actor had his breakout role in 2019 in The last black man in San Francisco. He also starred in the HBO horror series Lovecraft Countrywhich earned him an Emmy nomination, and as the nemesis of fictional boxing champion Adonis Creed in the blockbuster Creed III.

As for Marvel, the question remains whether the studio will recast the role of Kang the Conqueror or move in a new direction.

Major's departure was part of a recent series of high-profile setbacks for the vaunted superhero factory, which has earned an unprecedented $30 billion worldwide from 33 films.