FL Entertainment

Paris April 8, 2024

Convocation of the Annual General Meeting of FL Entertainment

FL Entertainment announced today that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. CET at Mediarena 2, 1114 BC Amsterdam-Duivendrecht, Netherlands.

The agenda for the meeting is as follows:

Opening Fiscal year 2023 report 2023 remuneration report, which is included in the 2023 URD (advisory vote) Annual accounts 2023 Adoption of the 2023 annual accounts included in the 2023 URD (vote article) Distribution of the dividend for the 2023 financial year (voting point) Discharge to members of the Management Board Discharge to the executive members of the Management Board (vote article) Discharge to non-executive members of the Management Board (vote article) Renewal of the mandate of Mr. François Riahi as Executive Director (vote article) Renewal of Mr. Alain Minc as Non-Executive Director (vote article) Appointment of Mr. Albert Manzone as Non-Executive Director (vote article) Appointment of the Management Board regarding the issue of shares Designation of the Management Board as the competent body to issue shares and grant the right to acquire shares (voting point) Designation of the Management Board as the competent body to limit or exclude any right of pre-emption (voting point) Appointment of the Management Board within the framework of any long-term incentive plan(s) Designation of the Management Board as the competent body to issue ordinary shares and grant the right to acquire ordinary shares (voting point) Designation of the Management Board as the competent body to limit or exclude any right of pre-emption (voting point) Appointment of the Management Board with regard to convertible bonds and/or any debt instrument including warrants Designation of the Management Board as the competent body to issue ordinary shares and grant acquisition rights to ordinary shares in relation to convertible bonds and/or any debt securities including warrants (voting point) Designation of the Management Board as the competent body to limit or exclude any right of pre-emption (voting point) Authorization from the Management Board to repurchase shares of the Company (vote article) Appointment of the auditor for the financial year 2024 up to and including 2026 (voting point) Discussion of the chapter on corporate governance in the 2023 financial year report (advisory article) Change of company name Modification of the company name of the Company in the statutes and special conditions of voting rights (voting point) Approval of the meeting of holders of special voting rights to change the name of the Company in the Special Voting Rights Terms (voting point) Any other business Closing

The story continues

Meeting documents

The Company is an international company and its corporate language is English. The General Assembly will therefore take place in English.

The agenda and the explanatory notes to the agenda, the URD 2023 (which includes the report of the management board and the annual accounts for the financial year 2023), including the proposed modification of the statutes and the SVS statutes , are available on the Company's website: https://www.flentertainment.com/shareholders-annual-meeting/.

These documents are also available for consultation at the Company's headquarters, 5, rue François 1East, 75008 Paris, France. Please send an email if you would like a free copy (email: [email protected]).

Attendance instructions

Registration date

Shareholders may exercise voting rights if they hold shares in the Company's share capital on April 25, 2024 (the “Registration date“) and are registered as such in the administrations held by banks and intermediary brokers (the “Intermediaries“).

Attend in person

Shareholders who wish to attend the General Meeting in person or who wish to authorize other persons to represent them at the General Meeting and who have the right to attend the General Meeting must register with ABN AMRO via www.abnamro.com/evoting or through the intermediary with whom the shareholder is registered as a holder of shares of the Company, no later than 5 p.m. CET on May 17, 2024.

Intermediaries must provide ABN AMRO, via www.abnamro.com/intermediate no later than May 18, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. CET, a declaration identifying the number of shares held by the shareholder on the Registration Date and presented for registration, as well as the full address of the shareholder concerned in order to be able to effectively verify participation on the Registration Date.

The shareholder will receive from ABN AMRO directly or via the Intermediary, proof of registration (the “Registration card“) with an email registration number. This Registration Card will serve as an entry ticket to the General Assembly and must be brought to the General Assembly in order to gain personal access.

Proxy and Voting Instructions

A shareholder who does not wish to attend the General Meeting in person may, without prejudice to the above regarding registration, give an electronic proxy with voting instructions via the ABN AMRO voting system (www.abnamro.com/evoting) no later than 5:00 p.m. CET on May 17, 2024. This electronic proxy with voting instructions in the ABN AMRO voting system is granted to MAJ Cremers, notary in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and/or his legal substitute and/or each notary of Stibbe.1

A proxy may be given with or without voting instructions. In the event that a proxy is given without voting instructions, it will be deemed to contain an instruction to vote in favor of all proposals made by the Management Board. MAJ Cremers is authorized to share voting instructions given by a Shareholder with the Management Board of the Company, unless expressly indicated by the Shareholder by email to [email protected] no later than May 17, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. CET, that he does not agree to the sharing of the voting instructions he has given.

In the event that the Shareholder subsequently decides to attend the meeting, he or she has the possibility to collect his or her proxy and voting instructions before the meeting, at the reception of the General Meeting venue.

Admission on the day of the General Assembly

Admission will take place at the registration desk at the General Assembly venue between 1:30 p.m. CET and 1:50 p.m. CET, with 2:00 p.m. CET being the start of the General Assembly on May 23, 2024.

It is no longer possible to be admitted after this time. Participants may be asked to identify themselves before being admitted to the meeting and are therefore requested to bring valid identification. Access may be refused if proof of registration or identification cannot be provided.

Agenda

Results for the first quarter of 2024: May 15, 2024

General meeting of shareholders: May 23, 2024

Investor Relations

Caroline Cohen Phone: 01 44 95 23 34 [email protected]

Press relations

[email protected]

Hugues Boton Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15

Nicolas Grange Telephone: 06 29 56 20 19

About FL Entertainment

FL Entertainment Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and pioneer in the entertainment industry. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group's activities include content production and distribution (through Banijay, the world's largest independent content producer and distributor) and sports betting and online gaming (through Betclic, the Europe's fastest growing online sports betting platform). In 2023, FL Entertainment recorded revenue and adjusted EBITDA of 4,318 million and 737 million respectively. FL Entertainment is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: FLE NA, Reuters: FLE.AS).

Regulated information relating to this press release is available on the website:

https://www.flentertainment.com/results-center/

https://www.flentertainment.com

1 Alternatively, a shareholder can also give proxy in writing to a third party or to MAJ Cremers. To do this, a form is available free of charge in the Company's offices and on the website https://www.flentertainment.com/shareholders-annual-meeting/. The form must be completed and received by MAJ Cremers, notary in Amsterdam, Netherlands, by email via [email protected] no later than 5:00 p.m. CET on May 17, 2024.

This also applies to registered shareholders.

Attachment