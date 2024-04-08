Allu Arjun is celebrating his birthday today and the makers of Pushpa have released the much-awaited teaser of Pushpa 2. The teaser has created a kind of sensation in no time.

Even Hindi stars are going gaga over the teaser, and one of them is RRR star Alia Bhatt. The heroine star took to her Instagram to wish Allu Arjun a happy birthday and called the teaser exceptional.

In several of her interviews, Alia Bhatt revealed her interest in doing a film with Allu Arjun. Now that she has wished for the star, it will be very interesting to see Alia romancing Bunny Boy in a film. Let's hope and wait for this dream combo to bear fruit.

