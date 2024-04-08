Actor Jonathan Majors faces probation for assaulting his ex-girlfriend

NEW YORK Actor Jonathan Majors, who grew up in the Dallas area, was sentenced to probation and a year-long counseling program but avoided prison Monday for assaulting his ex-girlfriend friend in a high-profile case that derailed the former-careers of promising stars.

The 34-year-old, once a rising star of Creed III and other films, faced up to a year in prison after being found guilty of misdemeanor assault by a Manhattan jury in December.

In court Monday, Judge Michael Gaffey sentenced Majors to parole after noting that both sides in the case agreed the charges did not warrant prison time.

He said Majors was required to complete a 52-week in-person abuser intervention program in Los Angeles, where the actor lives. He must also continue the mental health therapy his lawyers say he participated in. Majors faces a year in prison if convicted of violating the conditions, which also included a no-contact order with his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

Majors, dressed in black and accompanied by his girlfriend, actor Meagan Good, refused to address the court and left the courthouse without speaking to reporters.

Actor Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good arrive at criminal court on Monday, April 8, 2024 in New York. (AP Photo/Brittany Newman) (Brittainy Newman / ASSOCIATED PRESS)

His lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, said the actor did not want to make any public statements that Jabbari could use against him in the civil suit she filed against the actor.

Majors, she added, is committed to growing as a person and will follow any court-mandated programs with an open heart, even as he maintains his innocence and plans to appeal.

He lost his entire career, Chaudhry said in court. It was the most difficult year of his life.

But Jabbari, choking back tears as she addressed the court, said Majors refused to admit guilt and remained a danger to those around her.

He's not sorry. He did not accept responsibility, she said. He will do it again and he will hurt other women. He believes he is above the law.

Jabbari said Majors led her to believe the two were in a romantic relationship, but in reality he isolated her from the rest of the world and cut her off from family and friends.

I was so emotionally dependent on him, she said. I became a different person around him, small, scared and vulnerable.

Rather than own up to his actions, Majors openly criticized the court proceedings, launching a high-profile public relations campaign that included a nationally televised interview, Assistant District Attorney Kelli Galloway added, while she argued for a sentence of violence counseling for Majors.

After the guilty verdict, Majors was immediately dropped by Marvel Studios, which had cast him as Kang the Conqueror, a role envisioned as the main villain in the entertainment empire's films and television shows for years to come. The Texas Rangers reportedly dropped him from an ad campaign in April 2023 following his arrest. The army also launched a newly launched advertising campaign to help increase recruitment numbers.

The conviction stems from an altercation last March in which Grace Jabbari, Major's then-girlfriend, accused him of assaulting her in the backseat of a chauffeur-driven car, saying he punched her head with his open hand, twisted his arm behind his back and squeezed his middle finger. until it fractures.

Majors said the 31-year-old British dancer was the attacker, flying into a jealous rage after reading a text message from another woman on his phone. He maintained that he was only trying to get his phone back and get safely away from Jabbari.

Majors had hoped his two-week criminal trial would prove him right and restore his status in Hollywood. In a television interview shortly after his conviction, he said he deserved a second chance.

While he looks forward to closing this chapter, he looks forward to fully redirecting his time and energy toward his family and his art, Majors' lawyers said in a statement last week after losing their annulment bid. of the conviction.

But the 34-year-old Californian, a graduate of Yale University, still faces other legal obstacles. Last month, Jabbari filed a civil lawsuit in Manhattan federal court, accusing the actor of assault, battery, defamation and infliction of emotional distress.

She says Majors subjected her to escalating incidents of physical and verbal abuse during their relationship, which lasted from 2021 to 2023.

Lawyers for the majors declined to respond to the allegations, saying only that they were preparing to file counterclaims against Jabbari.

The actor had his breakthrough role in 2019's The Last Black Man in San Francisco. He also starred in the HBO horror series Lovecraft Country, which earned him an Emmy nomination, and as the nemesis of fictional boxing champion Adonis Creed in the blockbuster Creed III.

As for Marvel, the question remains whether the studio will recast Kang's role or move in a new direction.

Major's departure is part of a recent series of high-profile setbacks for the vaunted superhero factory, which has earned an unprecedented $30 billion worldwide from 33 films.

By PHILIP MARCELO, Associated Press

Includes reporting from the Dallas Morning News archives.