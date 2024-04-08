Country star Morgan Wallen arrested and accused of throwing chair from roof of bar





Morgan Wallen was jailed early Monday morning for allegedly throwing a chair from the sixth-floor roof of a downtown Nashville bar and music venue, the latest in a series of public incidents for the star. hot country music. Wallen faces three counts of reckless endangerment, as well as a charge of disorderly conduct, according to Nashville policewho posted a smiling photo of the 30-year-old X star. The chair crashed on the Broadway Strip, not far from two police officers. Officers reviewed video showing Wallen lunging and throwing an object onto the roof of Chiefs Bar, a new honky tonk in Nashville's entertainment district, according to an arrest report. obtained by WTVF. He was seen laughing after the incident, according to witnesses described in the report. Wallen is fully cooperating with authorities, his attorney Worrick Robinson said in a brief statement. Chiefs, which just opened last week, is a company owned by Wallens' friend and country superstar Eric Church. (It's a few blocks from where Wallen plans to open his own downtown Nashville bar later this year.) Church and Wallen recently went into business together when they teamed up to buy the Field & Stream retail brand and relaunch the print magazine. Wallen has exploded in popularity in recent years, with 2023's One Thing at a Time and 2021's Dangerous topping the Billboard charts and setting records. But his rise was accompanied by a series of public incidents. He was arrested at another Nashville bar for disorderly conduct in 2020. Wallen later issued a public apology, then posted a photo of himself smiling next to the bar's owner, Kid Rock. Wallen apologized again after social media videos showed him partying without a mask in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, an incident that briefly disrupted his plans to perform on Saturday Night Live. His career appeared to be in serious jeopardy for a time in early 2021, after TMZ published footage of Wallen calling a friend the n-word outside his home. Wallen's label quickly suspended him, he was banned from award shows, and hundreds of radio stations dropped his music. But the singer's career recovered after he released a statement in which he sincerely apologized for using the word and promised to do better. When the Washington Post covered Wallens' tour launch a year after the scandal, many fans were eager to forgive him, if they thought he needed forgiveness. It was not immediately clear what sanctions Wallen might face following his Monday arrest. He was released after posting $15,250 bond, according to WTVF. The train station note that his next court appearance is scheduled for May 3, the same day he is scheduled to play at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Emily Yahr contributed to this report.

