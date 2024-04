Student Experiences Working at the CMT Awards – The Daily Texan

Last year, the Country Music Television Awards were held in the live music capital of the world for the first time in its history. Because of the close relationship the award has with the University, many students work for the CMT Awards in a variety of roles, including public relations assistants, red carpet escorts and more. This year, the CMT Awards took on a more pronounced presence on campus through the use of the Tower and other campus facilities for the ceremony. Advertising executive Laine Farber said working as a red carpet escort was an experience. She thinks Longhorns interested in the entertainment industry should try it. It was a chaotic and extremely fast-paced environment, one in which I personally thrived, Farber said. I absolutely recommend to anyone looking for this type of opportunity and interested in this type of environment. Farber said this opportunity in Austin gave him hands-on experience that might have otherwise been out of reach. It's like, Oh my God, what are these giant celebrities doing on my college campus? » said Farber. It’s truly special how integral UT is to the event. Tatjana Gamboa, corporate communications manager, said attending the awards ceremony helped her decide on a career path. I learned that I really like fast-paced environments. I'm not a big fan of office work, Gamboa said. Through her work as a red carpet escort at the 2023 ceremony, Gamboa said she has worked with celebrities, including Travis Kelce. He was cool, Gamboa said. I was like: Hi, how are you? How is the trip going ? just basic questions. I was showing him from the carpet to the seat, so it was a very quick exchange. Likewise, Ashley Diaz, a theater, dance and radio-television-film major, said that as a country music fan, working at the awards show was a good way to get up close and personal with some of his favorite artists. I got to hear (Cody Johnson) doing his warm-ups and hear his reps, and the same thing (happened) with Jelly Roll, who ended up winning (Male Breakthrough Video),” Diaz said. Diaz worked as a production assistant for the series. It was really long hours. I worked there for three days, 12-hour days every day, but it was great,” Diaz said. The production behind it was super awesome. That was the best part seeing those things because I'm just a really big country music fan. Diaz said providing these opportunities to students makes the school special, especially for those looking to pursue a career in entertainment. It's one of the things that makes UT a top university, Diaz said. I like that UT offers these options. That's pretty cool, in the same way they have ACL TV and South by Southwest opportunities. If UT wants to continue making a name for itself in film, this is definitely the best way to continue.

