The Great Indian Kapil Show: Sunil Grover responds appropriately to Kapil Sharmas taunts; leaves Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh stunned | Bollywood News





Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra and Imtiaz Ali, who are currently busy promoting their upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila, will be seen in the upcoming episode. The Great Indian Kapil Show. Comedian Kapil Sharma hosted the trio at 'Kap's Cafe and had some fun conversations. Netflix released a teaser for the upcoming episode on Monday. In the video, Kapil can be seen welcoming Parineeti, Imtiaz and Diljit to the show. Parineeti, who got married to politician Raghav Chadha last year, was seen blushing when Kapil asked a hilarious question. He asked: Yeh Raghav rajneeti, rajneeti karte karte, Parineeti, Parineeti kabse karne laga? Parineeti was seen laughing and blushing after Kapil's questioning. Imtiaz, made a statement about Punjabis and said: Shaam ke waqt, Punjabis thoda mood main aajate hai. Diljit said, “Usually people are in the mood in the evening. Kapil then said that Diljit took offense and was defensive, leaving everyone divided. Watch the teaser here: Gutthi, played by Sunil Grover, seemed to have entertained everyone. When Gutthi performed her own song, Diljit praised her, prompting Gutthi to reveal that she had another song ready to perform. When Kapil pranked Gutthi, the latter gave a befitting response, leaving everyone, including Parineeti, stunned. Gutthi said: “I am not the same person I was six years ago. Now I'm going to give four responses to one thing you say. For the uninformed, after an ugly fight, Kapil and Sunil repaired after seven years and the duo reunited for Kapils' new show. The show also marked the return of Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek, among others. The first episode was graced by Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Sahani Kapoor. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

