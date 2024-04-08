Anil Kapoor is one of the most famous and respected actors of the Indian film industry, who has remained relevant to audiences over the decades. And now, the evergreen superstar is all set to join one of the most prestigious universes of Indian cinema. According to our highly placed sources, Anil Kapoor has joined the spy universe of Yash Raj Films.

Anil Kapoor signs multi-film deal with YRF for their Spy Universe; playing the head of RAW in several films, including Alia Bhatt's next

A source said Bollywood Hungama“Anil Kapoor has joined the spy universe of YRF. He will play the role of the head of RAW in the most famous spy universe, in place of Girish Karnad, who managed to make a cult name for himself with his work in Tiger Franchise.”

Anil Kapoor is set to make his first appearance in Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh's film directed by Shiv Rawail. “However, we also do not rule out the possibility of an appearance in War 2. It is a long-term deal that he signed with YRF and watch out for his appearance in almost all of the spy films of the universe,” the source said. told us further.

Anil Kapoor received a bombshell for this multi-film deal and keep reading Bollywood Hungama for more details on the financial structure of this epic transaction.

