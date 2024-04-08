Saugerties chef and actor gets a second chance at life

Less than three years after winning his episode of Top Chef AmateursSaugerties resident Lorenzo Beronilla faces another monumental challenge, one he seems determined to overcome: surviving and thriving after a heart transplant.

Let's just say I'm not sick anymore, so I'm doing great, Beronilla said in an emotional interview last week. It’s been a rollercoaster few months in terms of health and emotions.

The roller coaster ride began last December, when Beronilla was on his way to work and began having difficulty breathing.

I've never experienced that in my life, where I was so out of breath that I had to stop in my tracks, sit down wherever I was, Beronilla said. like a serious asthma attack? I didn't think about anything other than asthma, because I had asthma when I was a kid, maybe four years old, but I've had allergies throughout my life.

Two months later, getting off a train, Beronilla began to feel even worse.

My body felt completely different, as if I had gained weight during a train ride that lasted an hour and a half, Beronilla said. I was bloated, my stomach was stretched out, and then later that night it started moving into my legs, and I know that's a sign just from watching TV and movies, I know that this is a sign that something serious is happening. . When I arrived at the doctor, he immediately told me: “We have to admit you to the hospital: this is different.

Beronilla was first admitted to HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston, then transferred to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, after learning his heart was enlarged and his ventricles were stretching and thinning from pumping more quickly than usual to deliver oxygen to the rest of his body.

That's why I couldn't breathe, he said. Everything stopped.

On March 12, Beronilla received an intra-aortic balloon pump to help support his heart, and a day later he was placed on the United Network for Organ Sharing's heart transplant waiting list.

I didn't think about these words: 'You're a good candidate for a cardiac transfer,'” Beronilla said. I thought he was really going to say, “Make some arrangements.”

On March 29, Beronilla learned he had a match.

When the nurse practitioner told me it hadn't registered in my head, because an hour before, I was talking to friends, and they have friends who have waited a year, five months, who are waiting always, and then, you know, I'm I said I'm going to have surgery that night.

Although Beronilla is still at Westchester Medical, his recovery has been rapid so far; he said that within hours of his closure after surgery, he was being resuscitated.

A few hours later, they took the intubator, the tube out of my mouth, and I was literally talking by the end of the night, Beronilla said. I called my family later that night and said, “I can't believe I just had a heart transplant and I'm talking to you.”

Beronilla said he also talks to his new heart every day, fostering a connection he believes will last a long time. And he doesn't feel sick anymore either.

They're just trying to equalize all my levels, because I have to take all these antisuppressants to combat rejection so my organ doesn't reject my body, and vice versa, he said. It's funny, you're supposed to relax, but every 20 minutes someone comes in and gives you another test. But that's okay, that's okay with me, but that's what's been happening this whole week.

Beronilla said if his prognosis remains positive, he could return home soon. When he does, he will be buoyed by support from friends and strangers. Beronilla is both a famous chef and actor with over 50 credits on his IMDB page. On March 24, he shared his journey from Westchester Medical on social media and was overwhelmed by the response.

I have never met these fans, he said. I may have seen them clicking a thumbs up or a heart on my Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, my social media, but I never spoke to them. And all of a sudden, I posted that I'm awake, and then you have 1,800 paragraphs telling me about their story, their father, their mother, their uncle, their son, their daughter, It happened to them, it was just words of encouragement from strangers.

A group of Beronillas' friends also started a GoFundMe to help him recover from his heart transplant. As of press time, it has received $17,816 from 273 donations to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/bj3z9n-help-with-medical-bills.

Beronilla said responding to his illness has helped him connect with people in ways he couldn't have imagined before.

“I always thought the world was great, that I had a wonderful career and had great people supporting me, but now it’s even more true,” he said. We all have our problems, we all suffer, we all have good days and bad days. But in the end, we are generally good people. We're just kids who had to grow up, you know?

Beronilla is eager to return home, get healthy and return to work. He also looks forward to enjoying the little things that, in the hospital, can seem far away.

My to-do list is growing, Beronilla said. I just want to walk on my grass barefoot. Things that people take for granted.