Actor and BJP election candidate Kangana Ranaut denies eating beef





An Indian actor running for the ruling party has been forced to deny eating beef. Kangana Ranaut, a staunch supporter of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said her opponents' claims were “shameful rumours” and “baseless”. The issue of beef consumption is very sensitive in India because cows are considered sacred by Hindus, the country's largest religious group. Some BJP politicians have been pushing for a ban on cattle slaughter. Ranaut, an award-winning Bollywood star who has featured in some of India's highest-grossing films, has responded after an opposition politician claimed she once ate beef. Several social media users shared screenshots of what they said were old posts from Ranaut's account as supposed proof of this claim. The allegation is potentially damaging for the actress, who is looking to make her official entry into politics in the coming weeks as a BJP candidate in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh. Writing on and Ayurvedic. for decades, such tactics will not tarnish my image. “My people know me and know that I am a proud Hindu and nothing can ever mislead them.” Renaut, 37, signed his message with the phrase “Jai Shri Ram,” a proclamation of the Hindu faith. The BJP is expected to perform well in India's upcoming elections, which will be held in seven stages in April and May. [EPA] Livestock production and consumption in India is a highly controversial issue and has led to violence from so-called cow protection self-defense groupsmainly against members of the country's Muslim minority. Despite widespread local restrictions on the industry, India is one of the world's largest beef producers, largely due to its market for water buffalo, a species that escapes many bans. The BJP's previous attempt to implement a nationwide ban on cattle slaughter was overturned by India's highest court in 2017. Several BJP-ruled states have banned the sale and consumption of beef. The party, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and enjoying the support of the country's Hindu population, is on track to perform well in the upcoming elections. Ranaut is no stranger to controversy. In 2020, at the height of her fame in Hindi cinema, she directed a series of serious allegations against people in the industry. In 2021, his account on what was then Twitter was suspended for alleged incitement to violence after urging Mr Modi to “tame” an opposition leader.

