Winnie Erickson sworn in as mayor of West Hollywood





Winnie Erickson, pet companion of West Hollywood Mayor John Erickson, was sworn in as honorary mayor of West Hollywood during a Picasso Pets event on Saturday, April 6 at West Hollywood Park. Former Pet Mayor Chloe Shyne was on hand to present the belt (in this case, a dog treat) to the new title holder. “The City of West Hollywood has long been at the forefront of animal rights and this is one of our city’s legacy issues,” said Mayor Erickson. “When we think about the LGBTQ community and the bond between our pets, they have become our families. And so it's great to see that we're doing this event in a really fun way to bring a little more joy and it's a very exciting day today because we swear that my dog ​​Winnie will be the new second honorary mayor after the incredible Chloé. .” Mayor Erickson thanked Leslie Boggs, the founder of Wags and Walks, for leading an organization that helped save him and unite him with Winnie. “Lesley is dedicated to not only ensuring our pets have forever homes, but also reducing the stigma against pit bulls and other animals. As a result, a year ago we removed pet restrictions in all of our apartment buildings here in our city, because we know our pets are our family. Boggs swore in Winnie as the second mayor of West Hollywood. Winnie solemnly swore on her food bowl to faithfully execute her duties as Pet Mayor of West Hollywood, to defend and advocate for all pets in the City of West Los Angeles and all rescues in search of a forever home, and vowed to serve as a role model. for all dogs, felines and humans. Picasso Pets was free to the community, featuring pet-friendly activities, treats, goody bags and pet caricatures. Souvenirs included a West Hollywood city tennis ball, a fire hydrant poop bag dispenser, a bandana and a treat bag. TownsMajor pet is a program authored by council members Lauren Meister and Sepi Shyne, was approved by the West Hollywood City Council in 2022. Under this program, the city's mayor can choose to have their pet served ( dog, cat or other pet). as animal mayor during their term as mayor. The Citys Pet Mayor program aims to strengthen support for animals and pet guardians in the West Hollywood community and help raise awareness of the City's ongoing efforts and initiatives focused on animal welfare. The city's pet mayor's responsibilities include participating in events and initiatives focused on the welfare of pets in the community. The Pet Mayor will also be responsible for attending appropriate meetings and events, which may include attending fundraisers in support of animal rescue organizations, photo ops at dog-friendly establishments in West Hollywood and other forms of community engagement. From her humble beginnings as a rescue dog to her current role as pet mayor of West Hollywood, Winnie's story is a testament to the power of love, companionship, and the incredible bond between humans and animals. As Pet Mayor, Winnie will continue to spread happiness and positivity wherever she goes, proving that sometimes the best leaders have fur and four legs. Winnie is excited about her new role and is committed to helping those who have been in her previous situation find their place.foreverhouses. Wags and Walks will be at the event to showcase some dogs and puppies available for adoption. Please note that on-site adoptions will not be available; however, resources and information will be provided. Wags and Walks is dedicated to advocating for bully breeds, medical dogs, and wrongly stereotyped mom/puppies that are often neglected and at risk due to overpopulation. For more information about Wags and Walks, please visit:https://www.wagsandwalks.org.

