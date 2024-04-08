Entertainment
Bollywood Roundup: Raveena Tandon, Preity Zinta, Akshay Kumar and more…
Raveena on patriarchy: still a challenge for women, both at work and at home
Mumbai– Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, who is receiving a lot of positive feedback for her work in the streaming film Patna Shuklla, believes that despite progressive laws and improvement in the thought process of society, patriarchy is still very widespread at present.
The actress also said that women still face challenges posed by patriarchy, both in their personal and professional circles.
Raveena, who plays lawyer Tanvi Shukla in Patna Shuklla, explained, “Patriarchy is something every woman has faced and still faces, be it at work or at home. Patna Shuklla is the journey of a woman commanded by patriarchy and who breaks away from it.
Tanvi doesn't see patriarchy as a challenge, she pursues justice and breaks the glass ceiling of patriarchy along the way. I want the audience to appreciate Tanvi’s courage, warmth and determination because no challenge will last long then,” she added.
The film delves into the educational scam of fake roll numbers that is affecting the lives of thousands of serious students in India.
Produced by Arbaaz Khan Productions and directed by Vivek Budakoti, the courtroom drama is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Preity shares photo from her first photo shoot when she was 20
Mumbai– Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, who is currently busy with the ongoing IPL season as far as her team Punjab Kings is concerned, went through her archives on Monday.
The actress shared a photo from her first photoshoot.
The actress took to her Instagram and shared a throwback photo. The photo is a close-up of the actress.
She wrote in the caption: I was going through some old stuff and found this photo! OH MY GOD! At my first photoshoot I was 20 and thought I knew everything I needed to know about the world except how to pose for a photoshoot #20yearoldme #memories #throwback #ting.
Earlier, Preity Zinta took a trip down memory lane and recalled her 2004 film Veer-Zaara with Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, which she said helped brighten her day after feeling like a “zombie” during rehearsals.
Speaking to X, Preity shared a video featuring the two stars during their dance rehearsals. The song Tere liye could be heard in the background as they practiced.
The actress wrote in the caption: This was us rehearsing for an awards show. I remember not sleeping for two days and feeling like a zombie. @iamsrk helped brighten the day and rehearsal with his easy charm and timely jokes.
Preity then spoke about a dance move, which she said was taken from the song 'Jiya jale' from the 1998 film Dil Se.
The actress wrote: The twist when he holds me was the same one we did in 'Jiya Jale'. #memories #tereliye #veerzaara #jiyajale #flashbackfriday #Ting.
Akshay Kumar set to star in Vishnu Manchu's pan-Indian film Kannappa
Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, has been roped in to star in Vishnu Manchus Telugu film Kannappa.
The film is a mythology-based fantasy drama, about the titular devotee of Lord Shiva, and will mark Akshay's debut in Telugu cinema.
The Bollywood superstar has previously worked in Kannada film Vishnu Vijaya and Tamil film 2.0 in which he shared the screen with megastar Rajinikanth.
Industry tracker Ramesh Bala shared the news of Akshay Kumar's participation in the film on his X, formerly Twitter.
He wrote: Bollywood superstar @akshaykumar joins the cast of prestigious Pan-India film Biggie – Actor @iVishnuManchu big budget #Kannapa. After #Prabhas, @Mohanlal, @PDdancing and @realsarathkumar – @akshaykumar is another big addition to the cast of the film. Stay tuned for more exciting updates.. (sic).
Taapsee shares throwback photo with sister Shagun Pannu on her birthday
Mumbai– Actress Taapsee Pannu, who recently got married to her long-time boyfriend Mathias Boe, shared photos of her sister Shagun Pannu on her birthday.
Monday, Dunki; The actress took to her Instagram and shared a childhood photo of herself holding her sister.
In the photo, the two can be seen sitting on a sofa while Taapsee holds her sister from behind while smiling at the camera.
The actress wrote in the caption, Puchi day! Now and forever. #MyNumber1.
Meanwhile, Taapsee is yet to confirm her marriage with Mathias. Recently, glimpses of their wedding ceremony surfaced on the internet.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, Taapsee, dressed in a red colored Punjabi wedding outfit, can be seen working towards Mathias as she dances to the Punjabi folk song Chitta Kukkar playing in the background.
The track is a Pakistani Punjabi wedding folk song and has been used over the years in different renditions. The most recent one is the rendition used in Ranbir Kapoor starrer film Animal titled Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge.
In the video, Taapsee dances with swag wearing a pair of sunglasses over her wedding outfit and goes on stage to hug her husband. Taapsee's sister Shagun Pannu and their gang of girls walked with the bride.
As the two kiss, the people around them shower the couple with flower petals. The wedding festivities were an intimate affair with very few people from the industry attending the wedding.
Mrunal Thakur took time to get noticed and loved, but 'finally here I am', she says
Mumbai– Mrunal Thakur, known for her versatile performances, is earning praise for her recent release 'The Family Star'. The actress said that it took time, but eventually, she made a place in the hearts of the audience.
Mrunal visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Saturday to seek blessings for his latest film 'The Family Star', which is receiving a lot of love from the audience. The actress said, “I want to thank everyone for giving me so much love. It took me a long time to touch the hearts of the audience, but now that I am finally there, I am very grateful.I will continue to work hard and bring more and more films.
Speaking about doing a romantic comedy for the first time, she said: “I never thought this film would be received like this. I've never done a romantic comedy before. So this is my first one and people love it. They love the songs. I really enjoyed doing comedy. All my previous roles were serious and hectic. Working on this film was truly child's play for me. Soon the film will also be released in Hindi and Hindi audiences will also be able to enjoy the film.
Her characters of Yashna, Sita and now Indu in 'The Family Star' have been memorable.
The Family Star is a Telugu language romantic family drama film written and directed by Parasuram and produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, and it was released on April 5, 2024. (IANS)
