



From March 15 to April 30, Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort are celebrating the first Butterbeer season in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. This celebration offers guests the chance to enjoy all things butterbeer with the introduction of new treats at both resorts in addition to pre-existing butterbeer offerings, including a new butterbeer-flavored popsicle. soon-to-debut butterbeer; new Butterbeer Caramels available exclusively at Universal Orlando Resort; and most importantly, the opening of the Florean Fortescues ice cream counter at Universal Studios Hollywood, which began serving guests on March 29. Inside Universal was recently invited to Universal Studios Hollywood to join in celebrating Butterbeer Season, where we got to sample many of the offerings and take a closer look inside the brand new Florean Fortescues ice cream counter in Pré -bacon. Although Universal Studios Hollywood has offered hard ice cream in a handful of flavors since 2018, including Butterbeer in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, ice cream counter Florean Fortescues marks the introduction of soft ice cream options finally coming to Hogsmeade. Like the Florean Fortescues Ice Cream Parlor of the same name on Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida, the Florean Fortescues Ice Cream Counter at Universal Studios Hollywood offers a variety of delicious flavors for customers to choose from, although 'with some slight differences from its Orlando counterpart in flavor selection. In Hollywood, Florean Fortescues ice cream counter serves 10 different flavors of Orange, Mint, Butterbeer, Banana, Vanilla, Pistachio, Caramel Apple, Granny Smith, Caramel Nut and Chocolate in a standard cup, a waffle cone or a souvenir cup. Orlandos ice cream parlor differs from Hollywood by also offering strawberries and cream, orange marmalade instead of orange, and caramel instead of caramel nut, although we are happy to note that all Flavors found on both coasts are particularly delicious. While Butterbeer soft serve ice cream is undeniably tasty and justifiably popular, we also particularly enjoyed the Granny Smith flavor, which we found had a slightly tart taste that served as the perfect complement to the pure sweetness of Butterbeer when the two flavors are combined. . Additionally, while Diagon Alley's Florean Fortescues ice cream parlor has had its own dedicated storefront since the land opened at Universal Studios Florida in 2014, Hollywood's new ice cream counter is located inside Honeydukes, officially replacing the connected section of the glacier. store previously called Zonkos Joke Shop, which sold a variety of products targeting guests with a talent for pranks like the Weasley twins. While the Zonkos theme remains on the front of the store, a small newspaper-covered window on the Honeydukes side of the facade has a new sign hanging just above advertising Florean Fortescues ice cream, which is notably considered part of of Honeydukes rather than as a separate store. like its Orlando counterpart. In addition to new offerings for Butterbeer Season at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter on both coasts, guests can also continue to enjoy some Butterbeer classics, including cold, frozen, hot and dairy-free Butterbeer, as well as Butterbeer Pot Cream, Butterbeer Fudge and Hard Butterbeer Ice Cream. During the remainder of the Butterbeer season, cold and frozen Butterbeer can also be purchased in a collectible silver stein instead of the standard mug. Be sure to stop by The Wizarding World of Harry Potter to check out both the new additions and limited-time offers that have arrived for Butterbeer Season, which runs through April 30 at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort. Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow our forums and discussion boards. I'm looking to book this EPIC A universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Voyages to help you plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.

