Netflix's Film Division Undergoes Genre-Based Reorganization





Netflix's movie division is being reorganized under new chief Dan Lin. Several sources say The Hollywood Reporter that the streaming service's feature division will now be divided by genre – such as sci-fi, romantic comedy and faith. While Lin officially began his tenure at Netflix on April 1, sources note that the reorganization has been in the works for more than a month, with Lin consulting with chief content officer Bela Bajaria, the streamer's film heads and external partners. Under the new structure, Ori Marmur will oversee action, fantasy, horror and sci-fi titles, while Kira Goldberg will handle thrillers, dramas and family films. Niija Kuykendall will oversee faith-based, young adult and party offerings, while Jason Young will handle comedy and romantic comedies. As part of the restructuring, there will also be some departures, with one source saying the number will be around a dozen, but that number could change. Netflix's film structure has long been a source of confusion in Hollywood. Internally, the difficulty for the group has been one of volume, with the number of projects far exceeding that of any other studio. How to manage Hollywood's biggest roster and biggest content spend has long plagued the streamer. The film division led by Lisa Nishimura and Tendo Nagenda was split based on budget, with mid-to-high priced projects headed by Nagenda and Nishimura, leading what the streamer considered mid- to low-budget, as well as acquisitions and non-fiction offerings. . After the departures of Nagenda (in September 2022) and Nishimura (in March 2023), the cinema division was led by Goldberg, Marmur and Kuykendall. (Before that, these leaders were spread across the various budget areas outside of Nagenda and Nishimura's respective domains.) At the time, the restructuring under Goldberg, Marmur, and Kuykendall was presented as an effort to reduce confusion and streamline all cinematic efforts. A divisional reorganization is a common practice in Hollywood with the installation of a new boss. The latest reorganization was the result of a desire to better align the internal structure with the needs of the Netflix movie slate. According to insiders, Netflix's Lin-era film slate will be made up of a majority of mid-sized offerings, with the streamer having found its biggest hits with comedies, romantic comedies and family films. There will be a handful of big films and contenders for the requisite awards.

