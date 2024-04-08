Kim Soo Hyun wins Best Actor; Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won snubbed: see the list of nominees for the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards | Web series





The full list of nominations for the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards was announced on April 8, 2024. While Kim Soo Hyun nabbed the Best Actor nomination for his ongoing series Queen of Tears for the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards, his co-star Kim Ji Won was snubbed. The awards ceremony also excluded Ji Chang Wook from the Best Actor nomination. The illustrious ceremony honoring representatives of the South Korean entertainment industry will take place at COEX in Seoul on May 7 at 5:00 p.m. KST. Broadcast by JTBC, the Baeksang Arts Awards 2024 narrowed down the list of deserving nominees, encompassing TV and OTT releases and films premiering between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024. Unlock exclusive access to India's general election story, only on the HT app. Download now! Certain current series were also considered for the competitive run if at least a third of the shows had been broadcast by March 31. Some of the A-list snubs fans couldn't get over this year included the exclusion of Kim Tae Ri – Revenant – and Kim Ji Won – Queen of Tears – from the Best Actress (Drama) category. Meanwhile, Ji Chang Wook – The Worst of Evil – was also excluded from the Best Actor (Drama) title. On the other hand, Exhuma swept the film categories with each lead actor in the project – Choi Min Shik, Kim Go Eun, Lee Do Hyun, and Yoo Hae Jin – landing a nomination as well as other technical honors. Read also | Queen of Tears, Wonderful World remains stable among the most interesting drama rankings of the week Here are the nominees for the Baeksang Arts Awards 2024 Television/Drama Best Female Artist Kim Sook

A Yujin

Lee Soo Ji

Jang Do Yeon

Hong Jin Kyung Best Male Artist Kian84

Na Young Suk

Yoo Jae Suk

Tak Jae Hoon Best New Actress Come on Yoon Jung to move

BIBI for The Worst of Evil

Yoo Na for The Day of the Kidnapping

Lee Yi Dam for a daily dose of sunshine

Lee Han Byul for Mask Girl Best New Actor Kim Yo Han for A Killer Paradox

Lee Si Woo for Childhood

Lee Shin Ki for The Worst of Evil

Lee Jung Ha for Moving

Lee Jong Won for Knight Flower Best Supporting Actress Kang Mal Geum for The Good and Bad Mother

Shin Dong Mi for Welcome to Samdalri

Yeom Hye Ran for Mask Girl

Lee Jung Eun for One Bloody Lucky Day

Joo Min Kyung for Behind Your Contact Best Supporting Actor Ryu Kyung Soo for The Legacy

Ahn Jae Hong for Mask Girl

Lee Yi Kyung for Marry My Husband

Lee Hee Joon for A Killer Paradox

Ji Seung Hyun for the Korea-Khitan War Best actress Ra Mi Ran for The Good and Bad Mother

Ahn Eun Jin for my dearest

Uhm Jung Hwa for Doctor Cha

Honey Lee for Knight Flower

Lim Ji Yeon for Lie Hidden in My Garden Best actor Kim Soo Hyun for Queen of Tears

Namkoong Min for my dearest

Ryu Seung Ryong to Move

Yoo Yeon Seok for One Bloody Lucky Day

I am Siwan for childhood d Better technical direction Kim Dong Shik and Im Wan Ho for Whales and I – camera

Yang Hong Sam and Park Ji Won for Revenant – art

Lee Seok Geun for the Korea-Khitan War – costume

Lee Sung Kyu for Moving – VFX

Ha Ji Hee for The Matchmakers – art Best screenplay Kang full to move

Kim Eun Hee for Revenant

Bae Se Young for The Good Bad Mother

Lee Nam Gyu, Oh Bo Hyun and Kim Sa Hee for Daily Dose of Sunshine

Jeon Go Woon and Im Dae Hyun for LTNS Best Director Park at Je to move

Lee Myung Woo for Childhood

Lee Chang Hee for A Killer Paradox

Jung Ji Hyun for the lies hidden in my garden

Han Dong Wook for The Worst of Evil Best Educational Show Whales and Me (SBS)

Population planning – Ultra-low birth rate (EBS1)

The Japanese Ozawa (KBS1)

There is no sustainable Earth (KBS1)

1980, Lochon and Chauvel (KBS1) Best Variety Show I'm Solo (SBS Plus, ENA)

The Community (wave)

A Clean Sweep (JTBC)

Adventure by Accident 2 (MBC)

Pingyego Best Drama The Good and Bad Mother (JTBC)

Moving (Disney+)

Revenant (SBS)

My dearest (MBC)

Daily dose of sunshine (Netflix) Read also | Hyeri Breaks Silence After Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol's Breakup: 'I Feel Very Lucky…' MOVIE Best New Actress Go Min Si for smugglers

BIBI for Desperate

Moon Seung Ah for The Hill of Secrets

Oh Woo Ri for Hail to Hell

Lim Sun Woo for Mrs. Apocalypse Best New Actor Kim Seon Ho for The Childe

Kim Young Sung for Big Sleep

Lee Do Hyun for Exhuma

Joo Jong Hyuk for Iron Mask

Hong Sa Bin for Desperate Best New Director Kim Chang Hoon for Desperate

Park Young Joo for Citizen of a Kind

Yoo Jae Sun to sleep

Lee Jung Hong for A Wild Roomer

Cho Hyun Chul for The Dream Songs Best technical direction Kim Byung In for Exhuma – audio

Lee Mo Gae for 12.12: The Day – camera

Jung Yi Jin for Cobweb – art

Jin Jong Hyun for The Moon – VFX

Hwang Ho Kyun for 12.12: The Day – SFX Makeup Best screenplay Park Jung Ye for Killing Romance

Yoo Jae Sun to sleep

Lee Ji Eun for Hill of Secrets

Jang Jae Hyun for Exhuma

Hong In Pyo, Hong Won Chan, Lee Young Jong and Kim Sung Soo for 12.12: The Day Gucci Impact Prize Dream songs

Tight

The Hill of Secrets

Ms. Apocalypse

Citizen in some way Best Supporting Actress Kim Sun Young for concrete utopia

Yum Jung Ah for Alienoid 2

Yeom Hye Ran for Citizen of One Kind

Lee Sang Hee for My Name is Loh Kiwan

Spider web crystal Best Supporting Actor Kim Jong Soo for smugglers

Park Geun Hyung for the picnic

Park Jung Min for Smugglers

Song Joong Ki for Desperate

Yoo Hae Jin for Exhuma Best actress Kim Go Eun for Exhuma

Ra Mi Ran for Citizen of a Kind

Yum Jung Ah for the smugglers

Honey Lee for Kill the Romance

Jung Yu Mi to sleep Best actor Kim Yoon Seok for Noryang: Deadly Sea

Lee Byung Hun for Concrete Utopia

Jung Woo Sung for 12.12: The day

Choi Min Shik for Exhuma

Hwang Jung Min for 12.12: The day Best Director Kim Sung Soo for 12.12: The day

Kim Han Min for Noryang: Deadly Sea

Ryu Seung Wan for Smugglers

Uhm Tae Hwa for concrete utopia

Jang Jae Hyun for Exhuma Best film Spider

Noryang: the deadly sea

12.12: The day

concrete utopia

Link Congratulations to all Baeksang Arts Awards nominations!

