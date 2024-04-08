Entertainment
Kim Soo Hyun wins Best Actor; Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won snubbed: see the list of nominees for the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards | Web series
The full list of nominations for the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards was announced on April 8, 2024.
The illustrious ceremony honoring representatives of the South Korean entertainment industry will take place at COEX in Seoul on May 7 at 5:00 p.m. KST. Broadcast by JTBC, the Baeksang Arts Awards 2024 narrowed down the list of deserving nominees, encompassing TV and OTT releases and films premiering between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024.
Certain current series were also considered for the competitive run if at least a third of the shows had been broadcast by March 31.
Some of the A-list snubs fans couldn't get over this year included the exclusion of Kim Tae Ri – Revenant – and Kim Ji Won – Queen of Tears – from the Best Actress (Drama) category. Meanwhile, Ji Chang Wook – The Worst of Evil – was also excluded from the Best Actor (Drama) title.
On the other hand, Exhuma swept the film categories with each lead actor in the project – Choi Min Shik, Kim Go Eun, Lee Do Hyun, and Yoo Hae Jin – landing a nomination as well as other technical honors.
Here are the nominees for the Baeksang Arts Awards 2024
Television/Drama
Best Female Artist
- Kim Sook
- A Yujin
- Lee Soo Ji
- Jang Do Yeon
- Hong Jin Kyung
Best Male Artist
- Kian84
- Na Young Suk
- Yoo Jae Suk
- Calm down dude
- Tak Jae Hoon
Best New Actress
- Come on Yoon Jung to move
- BIBI for The Worst of Evil
- Yoo Na for The Day of the Kidnapping
- Lee Yi Dam for a daily dose of sunshine
- Lee Han Byul for Mask Girl
Best New Actor
- Kim Yo Han for A Killer Paradox
- Lee Si Woo for Childhood
- Lee Shin Ki for The Worst of Evil
- Lee Jung Ha for Moving
- Lee Jong Won for Knight Flower
Best Supporting Actress
- Kang Mal Geum for The Good and Bad Mother
- Shin Dong Mi for Welcome to Samdalri
- Yeom Hye Ran for Mask Girl
- Lee Jung Eun for One Bloody Lucky Day
- Joo Min Kyung for Behind Your Contact
Best Supporting Actor
- Ryu Kyung Soo for The Legacy
- Ahn Jae Hong for Mask Girl
- Lee Yi Kyung for Marry My Husband
- Lee Hee Joon for A Killer Paradox
- Ji Seung Hyun for the Korea-Khitan War
Best actress
- Ra Mi Ran for The Good and Bad Mother
- Ahn Eun Jin for my dearest
- Uhm Jung Hwa for Doctor Cha
- Honey Lee for Knight Flower
- Lim Ji Yeon for Lie Hidden in My Garden
Best actor
- Kim Soo Hyun for Queen of Tears
- Namkoong Min for my dearest
- Ryu Seung Ryong to Move
- Yoo Yeon Seok for One Bloody Lucky Day
- I am Siwan for childhood
d Better technical direction
- Kim Dong Shik and Im Wan Ho for Whales and I – camera
- Yang Hong Sam and Park Ji Won for Revenant – art
- Lee Seok Geun for the Korea-Khitan War – costume
- Lee Sung Kyu for Moving – VFX
- Ha Ji Hee for The Matchmakers – art
Best screenplay
- Kang full to move
- Kim Eun Hee for Revenant
- Bae Se Young for The Good Bad Mother
- Lee Nam Gyu, Oh Bo Hyun and Kim Sa Hee for Daily Dose of Sunshine
- Jeon Go Woon and Im Dae Hyun for LTNS
Best Director
- Park at Je to move
- Lee Myung Woo for Childhood
- Lee Chang Hee for A Killer Paradox
- Jung Ji Hyun for the lies hidden in my garden
- Han Dong Wook for The Worst of Evil
Best Educational Show
- Whales and Me (SBS)
- Population planning – Ultra-low birth rate (EBS1)
- The Japanese Ozawa (KBS1)
- There is no sustainable Earth (KBS1)
- 1980, Lochon and Chauvel (KBS1)
Best Variety Show
- I'm Solo (SBS Plus, ENA)
- The Community (wave)
- A Clean Sweep (JTBC)
- Adventure by Accident 2 (MBC)
- Pingyego
Best Drama
- The Good and Bad Mother (JTBC)
- Moving (Disney+)
- Revenant (SBS)
- My dearest (MBC)
- Daily dose of sunshine (Netflix)
MOVIE
Best New Actress
- Go Min Si for smugglers
- BIBI for Desperate
- Moon Seung Ah for The Hill of Secrets
- Oh Woo Ri for Hail to Hell
- Lim Sun Woo for Mrs. Apocalypse
Best New Actor
- Kim Seon Ho for The Childe
- Kim Young Sung for Big Sleep
- Lee Do Hyun for Exhuma
- Joo Jong Hyuk for Iron Mask
- Hong Sa Bin for Desperate
Best New Director
- Kim Chang Hoon for Desperate
- Park Young Joo for Citizen of a Kind
- Yoo Jae Sun to sleep
- Lee Jung Hong for A Wild Roomer
- Cho Hyun Chul for The Dream Songs
Best technical direction
- Kim Byung In for Exhuma – audio
- Lee Mo Gae for 12.12: The Day – camera
- Jung Yi Jin for Cobweb – art
- Jin Jong Hyun for The Moon – VFX
- Hwang Ho Kyun for 12.12: The Day – SFX Makeup
Best screenplay
- Park Jung Ye for Killing Romance
- Yoo Jae Sun to sleep
- Lee Ji Eun for Hill of Secrets
- Jang Jae Hyun for Exhuma
- Hong In Pyo, Hong Won Chan, Lee Young Jong and Kim Sung Soo for 12.12: The Day
Gucci Impact Prize
- Dream songs
- Tight
- The Hill of Secrets
- Ms. Apocalypse
- Citizen in some way
Best Supporting Actress
- Kim Sun Young for concrete utopia
- Yum Jung Ah for Alienoid 2
- Yeom Hye Ran for Citizen of One Kind
- Lee Sang Hee for My Name is Loh Kiwan
- Spider web crystal
Best Supporting Actor
- Kim Jong Soo for smugglers
- Park Geun Hyung for the picnic
- Park Jung Min for Smugglers
- Song Joong Ki for Desperate
- Yoo Hae Jin for Exhuma
Best actress
- Kim Go Eun for Exhuma
- Ra Mi Ran for Citizen of a Kind
- Yum Jung Ah for the smugglers
- Honey Lee for Kill the Romance
- Jung Yu Mi to sleep
Best actor
- Kim Yoon Seok for Noryang: Deadly Sea
- Lee Byung Hun for Concrete Utopia
- Jung Woo Sung for 12.12: The day
- Choi Min Shik for Exhuma
- Hwang Jung Min for 12.12: The day
Best Director
- Kim Sung Soo for 12.12: The day
- Kim Han Min for Noryang: Deadly Sea
- Ryu Seung Wan for Smugglers
- Uhm Tae Hwa for concrete utopia
- Jang Jae Hyun for Exhuma
Best film
- Spider
- Noryang: the deadly sea
- 12.12: The day
- concrete utopia
- Link
Congratulations to all Baeksang Arts Awards nominations!
