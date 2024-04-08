Entertainment
The First Omen is a prequel with style, more of a body horror bordering on NC-17.
Nell Tiger Free as Margaret and Nicole Sorace as Carlita in The First Omen. (20th Century Studios)
I hate to call The First Omen surprisingly well-crafted and even a little surprising. But for an essentially unnecessary prequel to The Omen, the 1976 hit about a satanically minded kid, two hapless parents and three sixes, its virtues point to an auspicious debut feature from director and co-writer Arkasha Stevenson, former Los Angeles Times photojournalist. with an eye for sinister beauty.
This unexpected word does not speak well of my occasional prejudices. I try not to prejudge any movie, except for an Eli Roth movie, and look where that got me: Thanksgiving It paid off! In a more considered vein, the same goes for The First Omen, full of hazy callbacks to various hangings, impalements and characters from Richard Donner's hit, but with a visual confidence and personality all its own.
Rome doesn't hurt, although in The First Omen it certainly doesn't help young Margaret (Nell Tiger Free from M. Night Shyamalan's Showtime series Servant). An American with a troubled childhood, she is in the novitiate to soon take the veil thanks to her American godfather, the high-ranking cardinal played by Bill Nighy. Much of the narrative, written by Stevenson, Tim Smith and Keith Thomas, takes place within the confines of the orphanage to which Margaret was assigned. The formidable and very obviously secretive Sister Silva runs the place, and with this role played by the great, deep-voiced Sonia Braga, and with the disgraced Irish priest (introduced in the first Omen) played by Ralph Ineson, it's a sacred pair of deep bass voices, well suited to unholy threats.
The story's setting, dating from 1971, introduces a host of societal upheavals that have harmed church attendance around the world. Without giving away the game, The First Omen imagines what a powerful subset of Catholic leaders might resort to to bring unbelieving believers back into the pews and pray for their lives. Haunted by visions of demons, Margaret keeps an eye on the orphanage's designated problem child, Carlita (Nicole Sorace), an equally tormented loner. Is she the child of the devil?
The First Omen underwent some editing involving graphic childbirth sequences, as it were, filmed straightforwardly by director Stevenson but in a manner, at least as recut to avoid an NC-17 classification, which are not the type usual horror movie fodder. Never mind the double standard: I've seen much more disgusting on-screen violence in R-rated movies directed by men, in stories led by men. Gynecological body horror remains a final frontier for some viewers. Roman Polanski made a lot of deductions and suggestions in Rosemarys Baby, five years before The Exorcist married crassness with piety and made a fortune of dubious influence.
The First Omen can hardly claim the status of monument or pantheon. But it’s a film that maximizes all of its elements with a certain panache. Stevenson, editors Amy E. Duddleston and Bob Murawski, and cinematographer Aaron Morton keep the gore explicit for crucial sequences. Not everything comes together or comes together in The First Omen: Father Brennan's explanatory dump regarding the church's plans to retain power seems rushed and confusing; some of the narrative and visual references to the 76 film don't do much for the one we're watching. Still, it's a pretty tense experience.
It also features an off-center approach in the main narrative, involving Margaret's initiation, before taking the veil, into the nightlife of Rome. Her mischievous and sexy roommate and novitiate plays host and Maria Caballero, who plays her, is spectacularly expressive in close-up. As Margaret, Free works in a more modest, but effective, way, and there is a rather astonishing moment where she undergoes a physical transformation (certainly mostly) without any help from digital effects. It's a long take, without cutting to emphasize the shock. That works. And that kind of directorial instinct is welcome.
The First Omen 3 stars (out of 4)
MPA Rating: R (for violent content, gruesome/disturbing images, and brief graphic nudity)
Duration: 2 hours
How to watch: Premieres in theaters April 4
Michael Phillips is a Tribune critic.
