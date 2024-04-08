Bollywood star turned politician adds Maybach GLS to his garage. Check details





The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is the automaker's most opulent luxury SUV and is priced starting at 2.96 crores (ex-showroom) before … The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is the automaker's most opulent luxury SUV and comes with a huge price tag. 2.96 crore (ex-showroom) from before options came into play. Learn more Kangna Ranaut's Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic finished in polar white (Instagram/yogenshah_s) Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently made a public appearance with her new luxury car amidst her busy schedule. She has been nominated by the ruling BJP to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Mandi constituency. The car, a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC worth around 2.96 crore, is registered with Kanganas' production company, Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd.

This addition joins Ranaut's luxury car collection, which includes the Mercedes Maybach S680, BMW 7 Series 730LD, Mercedes GLE 350D SUV and an Audi Q3. The Ranauts Maybach GLS is finished in Polar White, a unique choice for the SUV that helps it stand out. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS is a popular choice among celebrities, with Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane also adding one to his garage earlier this month. Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600: Interior The Mercedes-Maybach GLS is available in four- and five-seat configurations, providing a luxurious experience in either case. The cabin is sumptuously appointed with Nappa leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, reclining seats equipped with massage and ventilation functions and other premium features. Additionally, the second row is equipped with extendable folding tables and even a built-in refrigerator, adding to the overall comfort and convenience of the vehicle. Also Watch: Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 SUV launched in India: First look Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600: Specifications The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, generating 542 hp and 730 Nm of peak torque. It also comes equipped with the 48-volt EQ Boost mild-hybrid system, which adds 21 hp and 250 Nm of peak torque to the equation. Paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission, power is sent to all four wheels via the 4MATIC all-wheel drive system. This luxury SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds, with a top speed electronically limited to 250 km/h. Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600: rivals The Mercedes-Maybach GLS competes with luxury SUVs like the Range Rover, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Bentley Bentayga, Maserati Levante and others. It is particularly popular in the entertainment industry, with owners such as Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ram Charan, Taapsee Pannu, Shahid Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Nayanthara and many others. Date of first publication:

