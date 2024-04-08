Actor David Morse gives truthful advice to students during masterclasses





Actor David Morse gave two master classes at the Paramount Center as part of the Judee Wales Watson Artist-in-Residence program on April 3, 2024. (Photo by Zubin Stillings) Actor David Morse, originally from Massachusetts, told performing arts students that truth is a fundamental principle of acting during two masterclasses held on Wednesday, April 3. The class was part of the Judee Wales Watson Artist-in-Residence program and took place at Paramount. Other master classes in the series have included acting coach Susan Batson '64 in 2021 and Broadway director Lonny Price in 2022. The concept is to bring in actors and professionals to complement what you learned from professors, Watson told the class. It's really crossing a border. The teachers are with you now, and the other half you will be alone. Watson 10 first met Morse in the 1970s, when he auditioned at the Boston Repertory Theater at the age of 17, becoming the youngest actor at the time. Photos by Zubin Stillings Since then, Morse has starred in numerous films, television shows and Broadway productions. He received Emmy nominations for his role as George Washington in the 2008 HBO drama. John Adams, and as Michael Tritter in Home. His film credits include The Green Line, Disturbia, And 16 blocksand he received a Tony nomination in 2018 for his role in The Iceman is coming. During the class, Morse spoke about his own acting experiences. Morse, now 70, said early in his career he had trouble communicating with people, and was eventually told he wasn't as good as he was in his early performances . I was ill-equipped socially, Morse said. My game was entirely instinctive. He took a complete break from acting to study under drama teacher Bill Esper in New York before making his film debut in Inner movements in 1980. Morse code gave students a chance to perform and discuss what they had learned in class. Students who performed included Alex Serino '24, who delivered a monologue from Sing the street. Joe Nalieth 24 years old and Alex Goldman 24 years old made a scene of Pineapple Express. Their performances were a preview of what they will perform at this year's Senior BFA. showcase. After Serino's monologue, Morse asked him to reflect on his performance, asking him who he was, what he was doing, and who he was talking to while he performed. After Serino answered the questions, Morse replied that you don't need me at all. He then explained how character works and the homework we do as actors is one of the most important tools we have, Serino said after the class. Overall, David sharing his personal experiences in the industry was very informative. It was also really nice to hear someone successful in the industry say you did well. In the class, Morse also referenced the podcast: Without intelligence, hosted by actors Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes. In one episode, Bateman said that as actors, they were professional liars. Morse emphasized his disagreement with the class and said that emotion and truth are key elements of a show. I do not think so [lying is] why most people do this, Morse said. You never stop being honest.

