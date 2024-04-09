VPCC helps provide computers to veterans





HAMPTON Virginia Peninsula Community College (VPCC) is partnering with Virginia Community Colleges (VCCS), the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and Tech For Troops to provide laptops to veterans. VCCS and the Virginia Department of Veterans Services have joined forces to better serve service members and their families, according to Marc Vernon, VPCC director of military and veteran services. He noted that among the 23 VCCS institutions, VPCC is one of several to join a program called the Virginia Veteran Laptop Project (VVLP). This project will not only distribute free laptops to each participant (i.e. for their military-affiliated student population), but will also connect the veterans and military families we (VCCS) serve, a Vernon said. Tech for Troops, founded in 2014 and based in Richmond, cleans hard drives and other computer components for reuse to avoid data compromise, VPCC said. VPCC's primary role in this project is to facilitate the distribution of laptops for our military-affiliated students in need, Vernon said, adding that it is also working with Melissa Pettigrew, information technology manager of the VPCC, and the IT team to initiate the donation of obsolete/old computers, televisions, televisions and televisions. and other electronic devices at Tech for Troops. Hopefully we will operate as both a distribution and donation channel at some point. During a March 28 visit to VPCC's Hampton campus, the college said representatives from the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and Troop Technology provided details about the partnership. The shared goal of this project is to strengthen relationships between VDVS, VCCS and Tech For Troops, and to improve education, outreach and development opportunities for our military-affiliated student population, said Vernon. VPCC has more than 1,600 military-affiliated students, or about 26 percent of its enrollment. A representative from the Virginia Veteran Laptop Project (VVLP) said many veterans don't have access to laptops and those who do often don't know how to use them. The organization also contributes to this. The group has provided nearly 1,000 computers to active duty military, Reserve/National Guard members, veterans and their spouses, and distributed 20 computers to each VCCS institution. He hopes to include dependents in the fall. The Virginia Veteran Laptop Project emphasizes that it is not a loan program; recipients can keep the computer even after completing the courses. It's also aimed at students working in the workforce, not just those enrolled in university programs. We are excited to participate in this project and look forward to providing these opportunities to our military-affiliated students, Vernon said. For more information about the college, visit vpcc.edu.

