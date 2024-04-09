Actor Jonathan Majors Avoids Prison, Sentenced to Counseling for Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

Actor Jonathan Majors was ordered to complete a year-long counseling program but avoided prison time Monday for assaulting his ex-girlfriend in a high-profile case that derailed the once-promising star's career.

The 34-year-old star of “Creed III” and other films faced up to a year in prison after being found guilty of misdemeanor assault by a Manhattan jury in December.

Judge Michael Gaffey sentenced Majors to parole after noting that both sides in the case agreed the charges did not warrant prison time.

He said Majors must complete a 52-week, in-person abuser intervention program in Los Angeles, where the actor lives. He must also continue the mental health therapy his lawyers say he is participating in. Majors faces a year in prison if convicted of violating the conditions, which also included a no-contact order with his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

Majors, dressed in black and accompanied by his girlfriend, actor Meagan Good, refused to address the court and left the courthouse without speaking to reporters.

His lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, said the actor did not want to make any public statements that Jabbari could use against him in the case. civil suit she filed a complaint against the actor.

Majors, she added, is “committed to growing as a person” and will complete court-ordered programs “with an open heart” even as he maintains his innocence and plans to appeal.

“He lost his entire career,” Chaudhry said in court. “It’s been the hardest year of his life.”

But Jabbari, choking back tears as she addressed the court, said Majors refused to admit guilt and remained a danger to those around her.

“He's not sorry. He hasn't accepted responsibility,” she said. “He will do it again and he will harm other women. He believes he is above the law.”

Jabbari said Majors led her to believe the two were in a romantic relationship, but in reality he isolated her from the rest of the world and cut her off from family and friends.

“I was so emotionally dependent on him,” she said. “I became a different person around him, small, scared and vulnerable.”

Following December guilty verdictMajors was immediately dropped by Marvel Studios, which had cast him as Kang the Conqueror, a role envisioned as the main villain of the entertainment empire's films and television shows for years to come.

The conviction stems from an altercation last March in which Grace Jabbari, Majors' then-girlfriend, accused him of assaulting her in the backseat of a chauffeur-driven car, saying he punched her head with his open hand, twisted his arm behind his back and squeezed his middle. finger until it fractures.

Majors claimed the 31-year-old British dancer was the attacker, falling into a jealous rage after reading a text message from another woman on his phone. He maintained that he was only trying to get his phone back and get safely away from Jabbari.

Majors had hoped his two-week criminal trial would prove him right and restore his status in Hollywood. In a television interview shortly after his conviction, he said he deserves a second chance.

But the 34-year-old Californian, a graduate of Yale University, still faces other legal obstacles.

Last month, Jabbari filed a civil lawsuit in Manhattan federal court, accusing the actor of assault, battery, defamation and infliction of emotional distress.

She claims that Majors subjected her to escalating incidents of physical and verbal abuse during their relationship, which lasted from 2021 to 2023. Majors' lawyers have declined to respond to these allegations, saying only that they were preparing to file counterclaims against Jabbari.

The actor had his breakthrough role in “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” in 2019. He also starred in the HBO horror series “Lovecraft Country”, which earned him an Emmy nomination, and in as the nemesis of fictional boxing champion Adonis Creed in the blockbuster “Creed III.”

As for Marvel, the question remains whether the studio will recast Kang's role or move in a new direction.

The departure of the majors was part of a recent series of high-profile setbacks for the vaunted superhero factory, which has earned an unprecedented $30 billion worldwide from 33 films.