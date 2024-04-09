Francis Ford Coppola's distribution challenges

NBCUniversal Chief Content Officer Donna Langley was in attendance. Just like Sony boss Tom Rothman. Bob Iger was one of the few Hollywood heavyweights who couldn't make it, but at least he had a good excuse, still in the middle of a vicious proxy battle with investor Nelson Peltz.

The event: The big unveiling of Megalopolisthe self-financed epic of the legendary The Godfather from trilogy director Francis Ford Coppola, to the titans of the film industry. The March 28 screening, held at 10 a.m. at the Universal CityWalk Imax theater, also brought together luminaries of Coppola's verse, such as his nephew Nicolas Cage, The Godfather series star Al Pacino and Spike Jonze, Coppola's ex-son-in-law. Two of the film's stars – Shia LaBeouf and Coppola's sister, Talia Shire – were also in attendance.

The project, which Coppola began writing in 1983, cost $120 million – funded in part by the sale of a significant portion of his wine empire (the 2021 deal was reportedly worth over $500 million). Running two hours and 15 minutes, the film follows the rebuilding of a metropolis after its accidental destruction, with two competing visions — one of an idealistic architect (Adam Driver), the other of its pragmatic mayor (Giancarlo Esposito) — clashing. the process. References to ancient Rome – including the haircuts of Caesar’s men – abound.

Coppola, 84, said no decisions would be made about the festival's arc until a distribution plan was in place. But even if there was no shortage of curious suitors there – besides Rothman and Sarandos, Warner Bros. Disney live-action boss Pam Abdy, David Greenbaum, Netflix's Ted Sarandos and Paramount's Marc Weinstock were all spotted – multiple sources inside the screening say The Hollywood Reporter that Megalopolis will face an uphill battle finding a distribution partner. A distributor says: “There is simply no way to position this film. »

“Everyone supports Francis and feels nostalgic,” adds another participant. “But there’s also the business side of things.”

A third participant noted “a striking silence at the end”, but did not call the film a failure. “Does it wobble, wander, go everywhere? Yes. But it's really imaginative and it says something about our times. I think it will be a small specialized label [that picks it up].”

But a boutique brand like A24 or Neon probably wouldn't have the budget for the big marketing campaign Coppola envisions. A source says THR that Coppola assumed he would make a deal very quickly and that a studio would happily commit to massive P&A (printing and advertising, including all marketing) spending on the order of $40 million domestically and 80 to 100 million dollars worldwide.

This kind of high-stakes deployment would Megalopolis a better choice for a studio-backed specialty label like Disney-owned Searchlight or Universal-owned Focus. But Universal and Focus have already withdrawn from the tender, according to sources. THR.

“I find it hard to believe that a distributor can invest money and still be in first position to recover P&A as well as its distribution costs,” says one distribution veteran. “If [Coppola] is willing to put the P&A in place or guarantee the expenses, I think there would be many more interested parties.

Since Coppola always wanted this to be an Imax release, there was a small screening at the company's Playa Vista headquarters in Los Angeles before the buyer's event (the first time the director saw the film in its entirety on an Imax screen). While Megalopolis is not a “Filmed for Imax” film – meaning it is not guaranteed a full Imax release – Coppola used camera technology that would allow him to film certain sequences that would fill an entire Imax screen, and worked with the company's head of quality. experts David and Patricia Keighley, who advise the filmmakers.

Imax will likely provide some support for the film if it is distributed, according to sources close to the project. However, like others, Imax expected the film to be much more commercial, sources add.

Following the muted reaction to the March 28 screening, it's not even clear whether a studio would agree to a negative pickup deal, in which the studio would purchase the film outright, or a deal in which it would distribute the film for a fee . A studio executive in attendance described it as “a kind of independent experiment” that could find a home at a streamer.

Most of those who spoke to THR describe a film that is extremely difficult to sell to a large audience. Two people say it's hard to tell who's the good guy and who's the bad guy. The big exception is LaBeouf, who they say is the best thing in the movie (he's one of the antagonists).

Several mentioned a particularly cringeworthy sequence involving Jon Voight's character in bed with what looks like a huge erection; the scene obviously takes a completely different turn, but we won't spoil it here.

Not everyone was turned off. “I really liked it,” says the founder of a specialist brand, who describes Megalopolis as a “very great film” which “has a real life”. …How do you define commercial? You watch a movie like Blade Runner and it became much more commercial than opening weekend. Despite the vote of confidence, Megalopolis will not find accommodation in his studio: “It takes time to find the right person,” he says.

Another studio head, however, was far less charitable in his assessment: “It's really not good, and it was so sad to watch it.” Anyone who puts P&A behind that, you're going to lose money. This is not how Coppola should end his directing career. »