Court dismisses case against Paramount

Paramount has prevailed in a copyright lawsuit brought by the heirs of the author of a 1983 magazine article that inspired the original. Top Gunaccusing the studio of moving forward with the hit sequel without renegotiating a new license.

U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson, in an order dismissing the case Friday, found that several elements of the film — including the plot, theme, setting and dialogue — were “materially different” from the article by Ehud Yonay. And because both works revolve around a fighter pilot training school, the court concluded that any overlapping factual similarities are not protected by copyright law.

In a statement, copyright termination heavyweight Marc Toberoff representing the plaintiffs said the court's decision dismissing the suit on summary judgment would be appealed. He added: “Once Yonay's widow and son exercised their rights under copyright law to reclaim his uplifting story, Paramount waved them away, exclaiming: “What copyright? This is not a good overview.

Shosh and Yuval Yonay's lawsuit alleged that the rights to the story reverted to them in 2020 after they sent Paramount a termination notice. They took advantage of a provision in copyright law allowing authors to regain the rights to their works after a certain waiting period.

Paramount argued that it did not need to acquire a new license since the item in question is a nonfiction work and shares no similarities with the action blockbuster. He also argued that the sequel was completed before the termination date.

The court was not convinced, primarily attributing the dismissal to unprotectable factual similarities between the two works. “Although the plots of the article and the sequel feature Top Gun and various graduates and instructors, Top Gun is a real fighter pilot school and the graduates and instructors mentioned in the article are real people (c (i.e. Yogi and Possum),” the command states. “These factual materials are not protected by copyright law.”

Anderson applied the Federal Court of Appeal's so-called extrinsic test, which compares similarities in plot, theme, dialogue, characters, setting and pacing, among other things, between two works. As part of this analysis, he excluded certain factual elements, which are not covered by copyright law, such as the general plot idea that fighter pilots train and launch in missions.

Responding to arguments that the works are similar because they both depict fighter pilots landing on an aircraft carrier, being shot down while flying and partying at a bar, the court said it were “unprotected facts” or “familiar archival scenes”.

“The pace and sequence of events in the Works are also not similar,” the order states. “The article is structured in a non-linear manner, oscillating between describing Yogi and Possum's training, their backgrounds, technical aspects of the F-14 fighter jets, etc. The sequel, on the other hand, unfolds in a linear fashion .mode and has a constant rhythm.

Anderson found that the film's themes, dialogue, characters, setting, selection, and arrangement are not fundamentally similar to those presented in the article. Notable differences in the setting, for example, include the pilots preparing for their mission at Naval Air Station North Island in the suite opposite Naval Air Station Miramar in the article, he said.

Any similarity, the court emphasized, is “based on unprotected elements.” This includes dialogue, which cannot form the basis of a copyright claim because it is presented as true statements made by real people in the article.

The court's rejection was based largely on expert testimony about the alleged similarities presented by both sides. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals warned against prematurely dismissing copyright lawsuits before allowing experts to testify. This partly served as the basis for a federal appeals court in 2020, which revived a lawsuit alleging that Guillermo del Toro's action The shape of water violated the work of Pulitzer Prize-winning author Paul Zindel. Toberoff represented the plaintiff in that case, also overseen by Anderson.

Notably, the Yonays' expert testimony was excluded. The court agreed with Paramount that it failed to filter facts from the article and film that are not protected by copyright law and that its opinions were “unnecessary” because it provided a subjective comparison of works. On the other hand, the testimony of Paramount's expert could be taken into consideration.

The breach of contract claim regarding Paramount's refusal to credit Yonay in the film was also dismissed.

Anderson said Paramount was not required to credit Yonay because the sequel was not produced under the assignment of rights for the 1983 item. The film, he explained, was carried out “independently of the rights assigned” to Paramount by the contract.

“Because a member of the public could produce a film like the sequel – which does not infringe the article's copyright – without crediting Yonay, the assignment of rights should not be construed as requiring the defendant to do so. done,” the order states.

A spokesperson for Paramount Pictures said in a statement: “We are pleased that the court recognized that the plaintiffs’ claims are completely without merit. »

The firing ends a legal headache for Paramount that could have impacted a potential third film in the franchise, written by Maverick co-writer Ehren Kruger with director Joe Kosinksi in talks to direct. The sequel significantly outperformed at the box office, earning $1.5 billion worldwide.

The order could challenge the idea that studios must reacquire the rights to stories in a sequel if the original was based on the source material. It could serve as ammunition for Columbia Pictures in a copyright lawsuit filed against George Gallo, the author of the story that spawned the hit 1995 action film. Bad Boys, to reassert its rights to the film franchise. In this case, the studio argues that Gallo cannot reclaim ownership of his story since he allegedly wrote it as a work produced for third parties.