Charlotte Symphony fundraising goal

CHARLOTTE, NC As arts programs across the country still recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra prepares for the future.

A $50 million campaign was launched by the symphony to increase its endowment and operational support. The symphony has announced its new music director, Kwam Ryan, who said he is excited to take the helm and guide them into a new era.

Last year, the symphony already raised $41 million toward that goal from private donors and is now asking the public's help to raise the final $9 million. The organization actively publishes its financial information on its website for more transparency

New music director Kwam Ryan says it will help propel the symphony into the future.

Every time Ryan takes the podium, he says his mind fills with memories.

My parents, although not musicians, loved music and had a very large vinyl collection. So I explored music that way, Ryan said.

When he attended one of his first concerts at the age of 7, he said he was immediately attracted to the person running the show.

My mom tells me that I leaned over to her at that concert and said, 'Mom, whatever the guy in the front is doing, I want to do it,'” Ryan said.

Whether in his birthplace in Canada, his childhood home in Trinidad or while working in Europe as an adult, he pursued his passion for music.

“I feel, in a way, more eloquent when I'm on the podium with music, you know, coming through me in front of an audience,” Ryan said. I feel like I can express myself differently in a way that transcends language and cultural barriers.

But just like other musicians, Ryan said he's seen communities struggle for years to fund arts programs.

In many ways, musicians are taken for granted, Ryan said. They are like everyone else. They have to earn their living. They must be able to take care of their family.

The North Carolina Theater in Raleigh filed for bankruptcy in February. Others are with them. The San Antonio Symphony declared bankruptcy and disbanded in 2022 due to COVID-19 and a failed agreement with musicians.

But Charlotte Symphony leaders say that's not in their future, thanks to their new $50 million capital campaign.

David Fiske, president and CEO of the Charlotte Symphony, says leading an orchestra is a balancing act. Ensure funds are allocated for salaries and expenses, while making the arts accessible to the community at affordable prices.

For the Charlotte Symphony, it costs about $12 million a year.

About a third of our budget comes from ticket sales, which might surprise some people, Fiske said. So why can't you increase ticket prices? Well, of course you start driving some people away.

That's why Fiske added that public support is essential.

To date, the campaign has successfully generated $41 million through private contributions, leaving a remaining balance of $9 million needed in public donations.

“It’s a big moment,” Ryan said. You know, for a community, for a city, committing to an orchestra sends a message to the orchestra, but also sends a message to the community about how the culture is managed.

A culture Ryan said he wants the symphony to continue to foster.

Music brings people together across barriers and, you know, kind of bonds them in the enjoyment of rhythm and melody and harmony, Ryan said. And I think an orchestra and the way it can speak, this universal language in different ways, is a very, very important means that a city has.