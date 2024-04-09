Pat Sajak's daughter Maggie, 29, kisses actor Ross McCall, 48





Pat Sajakthe daughter of Maggie is making headlines for her new confirmed romance with Scottish actor Ross McCall – who is 19 years his senior. Us Weekly obtained photos of Maggie, 29, sharing a kiss with McCall, 48, on Monday, April 8. In the snaps taken late last month, the new couple held hands while walking a dog during an outing in Los Angeles. McCall wore a red Adidas jacket paired with jeans as he walked alongside Maggie, who kept it casual with a neutral sweater and jeans. She accessorized the look with a beanie and a black handbag. While enjoying the nice weather, the two men stopped on a street corner to share a kiss. The rocky start to McCall and Maggie's romance comes after they left flirty comments on each other's Instagram posts over the past few months. McCall called Maggie a “beauty” in the comments section of a February 8 Instagram post. Related: 'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak's Ups and Downs Over the Years

Play the game of life. Pat Sajak's journey to becoming the longest-running game show host has had its ups and downs over the years. The television personality became a fixture on the small screen after taking over from original Wheel of Fortune host Chuck Woolery in 1981. “When I started hosting Wheel (with Susan […] Maggie has yet to share any photos from her relationship on social media. In fact, his Instagram is full of photos and videos of the Wheel of Fortune where she works alongside her father, Pat. Pat, 77, shares Maggie with his wife Lesly Brunand she made various appearances in Wheel of Fortune over the years. (Pat and Lesly are also parents of a son Patrick33.) Viewers of the legendary game show first saw Maggie on the Wheel of Fortune scene in 2020 when she took on the position of “special letterpress”. Pat had surgery in November 2019 to repair a blocked intestine, and his daughter replaced it. Vanna Whitewho herself took over the animation. THANKS! You have successfully registered. In May 2023, Maggie also made her semi-animated debut as a temporary replacement for White, who acted as a contestant on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. In addition to making rare Wheel of Fortune appearance in the hosting gig, Maggie took a more permanent position as the show's social correspondent – ​​a role she has held since 2021. “THE Wheel of Fortune the staff and team have always been like an extended family… and I am delighted to work with them,” Maggie explained at the time. “It’s a true privilege to be able to offer longtime viewers of the series a glimpse of what happens when the cameras aren’t rolling. Plus, I can use the carpool lane with my dad! »

