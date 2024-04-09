Philadelphia and Beaver St. 'Federal Building' Sold for Hospitality and Entertainment Venue





The Federal Building, a majestic 129-year-old brick and brownstone structure on West Philadelphia Street that once served as York's post office, was sold to local real estate developers and philanthropists John and Denise Gilliland. The building, which opened in 1895 and was owned by Royal Square Development & Construction, is a downtown landmark, across from the Central Market House across Philadelphia Street. Tru Commercial Real Estate, which brokered the deal, reported in a press release that the building is “a passion project” of the Gillilands, who have been “in love with (the building's) beauty and distinct architecture” since some time. Old York Post Office Building John Gilliland is CEO of Investment real estate, built by developing and managing self-storage facilities. Beyond that, he and his wife Denise are active in York County. Denise founded Pink power, a philanthropic organization that raises funds for local breast cancer patients in need. Breast cancer survivor Denise and her organization have raised $877,000 since 2017. Another York icon: York Emporium turns the page as Jim Lewin retires and hands bookstore to new owner They don't have specific plans for the building, said Ben Chiaro, a Tru broker who helped manage the deal. In general, he said, they plan to develop it into a hospitality and retail space. “They fit perfectly,” Chiaro said. “They will be good shepherds of the property.” The sale price could not be disclosed since the deed transfer has not been finalized, Chiaro said. In addition to the York Post Office, the building, designed by nationally renowned architects the architect Willoughby J. Edbrooke, which was then the supervising architect for the federal government, housed the local office of the Internal Revenue Service. The government sold it in 1917 when it moved the post office to its old location on South George Street. The building then housed a Masonic lodge until the 1970s, when the York Rescue Mission acquired it to establish its Lighthouse Youth Center ministry. This article was originally published on York Daily Record: “Federal Building” at Philadelphia and Beaver Streets, York, Pennsylvania sold

