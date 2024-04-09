PEAK honors Pasifika women in Hollywood





Pasifika Entertainment Advancement Komiti has announced that its PEAK Conversations panel will take place in Los Angeles on May 1st. Sponsored by Amazon MGM Studios, the panel will feature “Moana” and “Mean Girls” actress Auli’i Cravalho, winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Sasha Colby and Naomi Scott, founder of Gettin' Rad Productions. “Moana 2” and “Thai Cave Rescue” screenwriter and PEAK co-founder Dana Ledoux Miller will moderate the panel. “May is AAPI Heritage Month, but you will find that Pasifika (or Pacific Islanders) are rarely prioritized and often erased during celebrations, even though we are named,” said Kristian Fanene Schmidt, co-founder and Executive Director of PEAK. “Most AAPI organizations don’t have Pasifika staff or even board members, so that’s why PEAK exists. We are the only Pasifika-led organization doing this work that will advocate for us the way we do. Our goal is to make our most marginalized voices heard. For this event, it therefore made perfect sense to highlight our women who are the backbone of our communities, and yet they are the ones who experience the most disparities in terms of opportunities and remuneration. The talanoa, or discussion, will focus on issues specific to Pasifika women and their journeys in the entertainment industry. It will also highlight the achievements of Cravalho, who starred as Disney's first Pacific Island princess, Colby, who was the first Pacific Islander to win “RuPaul's Drag Race,” Scott , who is the only female Chamorro producer in Hollywood, and Ledoux Miller, who was the first Samoan showrunner in Hollywood with “Thai Cave Rescue.” Focus Features to award Best Picture and $10,000 prize at USC School of Cinematic Arts' 2024 First Look Film Showcase Focus Features will award the Best Picture award and a $10,000 cash prize to the winning short film at the First Look Film Showcase at the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts. The event will take place on April 11. The First Look Showcase is the culmination of the production work of current students and recently graduated alumni that has been completed over the past year. The 64 films submitted cover stories about identity, motherhood, immigration, love, childhood, introspection and much more. Panavision will sponsor the First Look Pitch & Panel session where 5 finalists will be chosen to present live to an industry panel. The winner will receive an equipment grant from the Panavision New Filmmaker Program for a camera and lens rental package valued at $15,000. “We are very grateful to Focus Features and Panavision for their inspiring support of our emerging filmmakers,” said O’Shea” Myles, senior career services advisor for the SCA’s Office of Industrial Relations. “They help bridge the gap between student and professional life and encourage our students to give their best to take the next steps in their careers. » Other awards presented include 20 faculty awards, chosen to celebrate outstanding work in disciplines including screenwriting, directing, producing, cinematography, editing, sound and production design . 18 industry awards recognizing achievements in animation, comedy, drama, documentary, social change and gender will also be presented.

