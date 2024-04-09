Bollywood Star Akshay Kumar Joins Manchu Vishnu's Kannappa To Take It To Another Level – Telugu News





Actor and writer Vishnu Manchu embarks on an ambitious journey with the large-scale Indian epic 'Kannappa'. The tale delves into the folklore of Kannappa, a former atheist hunter who metamorphosed into a devout follower of the Hindu deity Shiva, demonstrating his unwavering faith by offering his own eyes. This legendary tale has already been depicted in various cinematic renditions, such as “Bedara Kannappa” and “Kalahasti Mahatyam” in Kannada and Telugu respectively (1954), “Shiv Bhakta” in Hindi (1955) and “Bhakta Kannappa” in Telugu (1976). ), among others. Manchu Vishnu is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that 'Kannappa' gets the cinematic treatment it deserves. With a constellation of stars including Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar and Prabhas playing key characters, the film promises a spectacle of performances. Recent reports even suggest that Bollywood luminary Akshay Kumar has been roped in for an important role, elevating the stature of the project even further. As production progresses, Akshay Kumar is set to join the ensemble, lending his charisma to the film's tapestry. Manchu himself takes on the lead role in this contemporary tale, which he wrote, while the directorial reins are helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, famous for his adaptations of Indian epics for television. The production traveled through scenic New Zealand locations including Auckland, Rotorua, Glenorchy, Wanaka, Pukaki and Christchurch, meticulously selected to evoke the ambiance of a bygone era. This choice stems from the Manchus' quest for authenticity, who explored several global destinations before settling in the pristine landscapes of New Zealand. “Kannapa,” a collaboration between 24 Frames Factory and AVA Entertainment, is set to release worldwide in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, in the third quarter of 2024. The creative set Behind the Screenplay, featuring luminaries such as Paruchuri Gopala Krishna, Eshwar Reddy, Nageshwar Reddy and Thota Prasad, promises a narrative tapestry rich in depth and emotion. The narration is complemented by a musical score by Stephen Devassy and Mani Sharma, ready to delight the audience and immerse them in the saga of Kannappa.

