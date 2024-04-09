Hollywood scandals spark call to reveal darkness





As parents and grandparents, we should be deeply saddened by the horrific Sean Diddy Combs and Nickelodeon scandals emerging from the entertainment industry. Watching shows riddled with allegations of sex trafficking and alleged sexual assault against music mogul Combs, and tales of sexual assault and toxic studio culture on the set of classic children's TV shows from Nickelodeon, I can't help but think of the words Paul wrote. to the early church in Ephesus: Do not take part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather expose them (Ephesians 5:11, ESV). Among other unsuccessful works, Paul specifically addressed the sexual immorality that the Ephesians struggled with. It is widely believed that Paul wrote these words around 60 AD, and centuries later we still struggle with the scourge of sexual immorality in our society, especially as it relates to our children. Children are bombarded with sexually explicit material through literature, fashion, advertising, video games, social media, music, television and the vast, unregulated Internet. As children are increasingly exposed to toxic sexual content, they become desensitized and more vulnerable to the dangers of sexual exploitation. According to the 2020 JAMA analysis of 37 studies, exposure to violent pornography increases a child's chances of being sexually exploited by almost 3 times. Without knowing it, children can be surrounded in continuous movementcycle of abuse. As exposure becomes more intense and images more graphic, the potential for child exploitation through images of child sexual abuse, pornography, trafficking or other forms of exploitation sexual activity increases. As April is Child Sexual Abuse Prevention Month, we must be hypervigilant every day because countless children everywhere, as young as infants, are being raped, raped and sexually exploited. According toCenter for Disease Control(CDC), 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 20 boys in the United States are victims of child sexual abuse. These figures likely underestimate the severity of the problem because children do not often report sexual abuse. Additionally, the CDC says that a person the child knows and trusts, or a member of the child's family, commits 91% of child sexual abuse. Receive our latest news for FREE Subscribe to receive daily/weekly emails with the best stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Our hearts go out to the children and families involved in these recent scandals, but make no mistake. This evil does not exist in isolation; This doesn't just exist in Hollywood; and certainly, it doesn't just happen to someone else's child. The reality is that sexual predators can be anyone and anywhere, and they are after our children. They exist all over this country and can come from all walks of life, socio-economic backgrounds, education levels and professions. It is essential that each of us understand the dangers children face every day. Educate yourself, your children and your grandchildren not only about the threat of sexual exploitation, but also about common-sense preventative measures to protect young people from falling victim to this scourge. As difficult as it may be, we as parents and grandparents have a duty to stay on top of issues and become the first line of defense to protect the innocence of the children in our lives. The emotional, mental, physical and spiritual well-being of our children depends on us; therefore God has given children parents as a sacred stewardship. Discussing healthy and unhealthy sexual behaviors with children can be difficult and even uncomfortable; but it is imperative that you have ongoing, open, honest conversations with your children. Know the warning signs, what motivates a predator, how they think, how they interact with children, and how to keep your children safe. Donna Rice Hughes is CEO and President of Enough Is Enough. Dean Grigg is director of government relations and former deputy attorney general of South Carolina. Learn more about https://enough.org/Andhttps://internetsafety101.org/

