Alex Rodriguez ate steak almost every day | Entertainment





Alex Rodriguez used to eat steak almost every day before embarking on a health regimen. The former baseball player overhauled his diet and lifestyle after those close to him warned him he “looked unhealthy” and he lost 30 pounds, and he has now admitted that reducing his Consumption of red meat was an important part of his new healthy diet. He told PEOPLE: “The biggest thing I did for my diet was I ate meat like steak probably eight days out of 10, and now I've cut it down to one or two days out of 10.” He added that he goes to the gym “six or seven days a week” and practices yoga and meditation. Alex said: “I try to mix in a little yoga here and there and a little meditation, then I incorporate a 40-minute walk before bed. This has also been very helpful.” Alex previously praised his girlfriend, fitness guru Jaclyn Cordeiro, for all her help in overhauling his lifestyle. Alongside a headline about her weight loss, Alex wrote on Instagram: “This is a vulnerable post, but I'm going to share it anyway because the last year of my health journey has changed my life. “At the end of 2021, my family pointed out that I looked unhealthy. It's not what you want to hear, but I knew I wasn't in my best shape. “For me it was about making key changes to my habits: 1. More plants, less red meat 2. Intermittent fasting 3. Night walks. Small changes led to big results and I feel better than ever. Thank you @jac_lynfit for being my guide and support. You coached me to stay dedicated, motivated and improve every day. (sic)” He added to Us Weekly magazine that his girlfriend's nursing background means she comes from a world of [being] very caring and proactive,” which he said has benefited his fitness business. Alex went on to say, “She's used to taking care of sick people. “What I love about what she's done at JacFit and how many people she's influenced and the reaction I see people have towards her, it's truly mind-blowing. I see what she's got done in my life, with my health… “She approaches things in a very proactive way [place] and helps you to be in great shape so that you do not have to be sick and prevent any type of health problems.

