Green Flag Heroes of Bollywood





DDLJ's Raj constantly entertained himself by harassing Simran. In fact, he was an asshole. And the barn scene where he makes her believe that something happened while she was drunk, again for his own amusement, completely ignoring the fact that since she hadn't consented, it would be a rape. Why is it funny to let a girl think she's been raped? Rahul from K3G was a good guy in every way. I agree with the poster above that just marrying someone at their father's funeral and then moving them to England is not very green, but in every other scene , he was a good husband who made Anjali very happy. HAHK's Prem, on the other hand, didn't have the courage to stand up to everyone and say that he and Nisha are in love. But then he has the audacity to call Nisha and tell her that she should marry his brother because it's better for the baby. The last 20 minutes of HAHK were beyond ridiculous. Tuffy the dog was the only green flag. Green flags for me would be: Raj of Kuch Naa Kaho Samir and Siddharth from DCH. Akash only took the concept of relationship seriously in the last quarter of the film. So it was neither a green flag nor a red flag. The film failed but Shahid's character in Mausam was a green flag. Nikhil in HTP even though he should have broken up with his fiancé much before reaching the marriage mandap. But he has the merit of always trying to do the right thing for everyone. I strongly and vehemently disagree with Badri of BKD. Yes, the character changed, but before he changed he was essentially a thug who never faced consequences for his actions. He constantly stalked and harassed the girl. Fly to another country to kidnap her so her father can teach her a lesson. It amuses me to see that this part is always overlooked. He wanted to take her back to India so her father could beat and publicly shame her. He only changed because the object of his obsession was kind to him and took care of him. What is the underlying message here? Be kind to your harassers and kidnappers because they will change? BKD was just a bad movie in every way and the worst part was that it was presented as a women's rights movie.

