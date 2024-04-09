Dog found with multiple injuries in Hollywood





MIAMI – Hollywood police are looking for the person who allegedly injured a dog. On Sunday, April 7, Hollywood Police officers responded to Sunshine Animal Hospital, in the 9800 block of Pines Blvd., regarding a report of animal abuse. Officers were notified that a Stafford Terrier Mix was found on April 5 around 6:30 a.m. near 6124 Madison Street. “We got a phone call saying there was a dog that had been stabbed with a machete or was really hurt,” said Cindy Mucciaccio, of I Heart Animal Rescue. Authorities said the dog had a large laceration on its back and appeared to be in distress. “There were stitches in the back. I think the dog needs more care,” said Deanna Bettineschi of Hollywood police. “There was already a $4,500 vet bill and the dog also had a torn ACL, which I know is very expensive,” Mucciaccio said. CBS News Miami has learned that the costs of the surgery could very well exceed $10,000. The Brady Hunter Foundation is currently covering the dog's treatment and injury costs. “We were deeply saddened to hear the news of this innocent animal being the victim of such a cruel and cruel act,” said Paige Breky of the Brady Hunter Foundation. Mucciaccio added: “I think it's horrible that someone could mistreat a dog, stab a dog or shoot a dog; it's just unfathomable.” Hollywood Police are asking the community for help. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357(HELP), 954-967-4567 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477(TIPS). More from CBS News Mauricio Maldonado Mauricio has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. During that time, he has focused on writing primarily local news. Everything from baby ducks stuck in a sewer to the hard-hitting news stories you love to read.

