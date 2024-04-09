Entertainment
Lang Lang receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
On April 10, superstar pianist Lang Lang will be the 2,778th person to receive a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Lang Lang is the first Asian pianist to be honored by the organization and is recognized for his exceptional contributions to the world of classical music as well as his extraordinary talent.
Catch up: This is not the first successful award for the 41-year-old pianist. In 2009, Lang Lang was named one of Time Magazine's 100 most influential people (check out his Time profile by jazz legend Herbie Hancock). Sports fans may also recognize the virtuoso from his performances at Opening Ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games as well as the final of 2014 FIFA World Cup. Lang Lang is also a philanthropist. His charity, Lang Lang International Music Foundation and Keys to Inspiration, brings music education to underserved UK public schools. Lang Lang is also a UNICEF Ambassador and United Nations Messenger of Peace.
Dig Deeper: And don't worry, the classic phenomenon still gets some time on the keys. His most recent recordings include Lang Lang-Saint-Sans (2024), which shares works suitable for young audiences, including The Carnival of the Animals, The Piano Book (2019), and his version of Bach's infamous Goldberg Variations (2020). ). His tour schedule is taking it to 16 cities in the next two months alone. Maybe you can catch this new Hollywood starlet in your hometown.
