Dog recovering from machete stabbing in Hollywood





HOLLYWOOD, Florida. A dog is on the mend after being attacked by a man armed with a machete in Hollywood Friday morning. Hunter, an adorable Staffordshire Terrier who is currently recovering from painful injuries, was found with a large gaping wound and was unable to walk due to the stab wound. Good Samaritan Cindy Hunt took the injured dog to the vet. It was horrible, she said. I brought her here to Sunshine Animal Hospital. Hunter was discovered early in the morning in Hollywood, along the 6100 block of Madison Street. Hollywood police are now investigating the incident. Check your security cameras, said Hollywood police spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschi. If you have any, check around Friday at 6:30 a.m. If you saw this dog or any interaction anyone may have had with this dog around this time, call us. Authorities say Hunter's injuries were serious, with his flesh cut open in his back. It looked like it was a machete wound, said Dr. Ember Moreno, medical director of Sunshine Animal Hospital. It was a deep cut and several muscles were torn. Hunter underwent a two-hour surgery Friday under the care of Moreno, who described the dog as a very sweet and kind dog. She will have another operation Friday to repair a torn ACL. Moreno expressed sadness over Hunter's situation, saying, “It hurts, it's very sad.” Hunter's prognosis is good, but the cost of his care is rising. Cindy Mucciaccio of IHeart Rescue and the Brady Hunter Foundation are stepping in to help. We have to try to help this dog in any way, Mucciaccio said. Our foundation focuses on two main things: helping animals and helping children, said Josh Fox of the Brady Hunter Foundation. Paige Bresky, also of the Brady Hunter Foundation, highlighted her foundation's dedication to helping the voiceless and vulnerable. This is why our foundation exists, precisely to help the voiceless and vulnerable. So that's exactly what we were doing. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. Click here if you would like to help with hunters' medical expenses or here to help find him a forever home.

