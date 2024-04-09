She invented Peter Rabbit, then used the money to buy acres of sheep.

NEW YORK As a boy, I never had much regard for the storybooks written and illustrated by Beatrix Potter in the early decades of the 20th century. His watercolors were molasses and his tales too simple and rustic. I lived in a world of plastic and fullness; What good did the wayward rabbits, the wagging squirrels, and the wayward frogs do me? I preferred the brighter, bolder books of Dr. Seuss, whose humor rang sharper to my ear, satirizing the fragility, chaos, and absurdity just beneath the surface of daily life when America was at the height of its post-war power.

I have long since changed my mind, and anyone wavering in their antipathy towards Potter's domestic and agrarian idylls should visit the Morgan Library, where an intelligent and compelling exhibition, Beatrix Potter: drawn to nature, describes her as a multidimensional talent. It reviews his work as an artist and author of children's books, beginning with the 1902 release of The story of Peter Rabbit. But it also covers the wider journey of her life, from her privileged, middle-class childhood in London to her final years as a farmer, conservationist and defender of the landscape she loved most, the Lake District of England.

This broader perspective helps clarify the particular blend of charm and unsentimental menace in his work, the sense that there are worlds not quite contiguous to our own, subject to friction and conflict when they come into contact. This friction can be potentially fatal, whether it's a rabbit stuck in a garden net or a farmer's gun tempting fate (to the detriment of his whiskers and tail). It can also be comical, and it's often difficult to tell where the comedy levels off and the potential tragedy begins.

Consider a warning to avoid Mr. McGregor's garden given to Peter and his siblings in the opening pages of Peter Rabbit: Your father had an accident there. It was put into a pie by Mrs. McGregor. And then we see, like one of the guests at Titus Andronicus's banquet, Mr. McGregor with his knife and fork balanced on a steaming rabbit-sized pie.

The euphemism of the father having an accident suggests that this is a comic moment, as does the skeptical look on the farmers' faces and the reference to Shakespeare. But for the rabbits, it's a dark memory of trauma and loss. Likewise, in The Tale of Jemima Puddle-Duck (1908), a scene in which a naive and seductive young bird is seduced into the clutches of a cunning fox, seems comical, but it is gendered to seem like a pretext for rape.

The threat in Potter's work is different from the usual dark allegories of classic fairy tales. Part of the distinction lies in Potter's drawings, which are never incidental to or simply illustrations of the text. As the exhibition demonstrates, Potter's storybook illustrations were informed by his deep observation of the natural world. Long before he invented Peter Rabbit, in an 1893 private letter sent to his former governess's 5-year-old son, Potter made detailed and meticulous drawings of plants, animals and mushrooms. By the late 1880s she had become a sophisticated amateur mycologist, and in 1897 one of her scientific papers was read at the Linnaean Society in London (read by a man, as women were not allowed to present their own works).

The main difference between the animal drawings she made before her literary career and the illustrations in her children's books is the addition of sharper contour lines, as if passing over a shaded watercolor with a little ink clarified the transition from the real world to the fantasy world of children. . This integration of a few sharper edges parallels the addition of Victorian moralism to the animal world. His rabbits, kittens, mice and squirrels are anthropomorphized, but there's still a ruthless philosophy of survival of the fittest in the background, creating a surreal fusion of quaint, cozy English domesticity and stern Darwinian rigor.

Some might say this is the definition of England at the height of its empire: well-mannered, kind and comfortable for those at the top; brutal for everyone below. And if you want to read Potter that way, there's plenty of ammunition. The impertinent Squirrel Nutkin, who pesters a taciturn old owl with incessant riddles and nursery rhymes, does not know his place in the natural hierarchy. His punishment: he loses not only his tail, but apparently his ability to speak. Among the prerogatives of power is the control of the right to be heard and to communicate in the language of our choice. The exhibition includes not only original works from Nutkin's 1903 Tale of the Squirrel, but also a 1905 letter in which Nutkin implores Old Brown, the owl, to return his tail.

And then there's the privileged life Potter enjoyed. His discovery of the natural world occurred, in part, during long vacations taken in the countryside, including weeks in the spring when his London house was being cleaned. The wealth she gained from writing children's books and selling Potter products, including board games, dolls and figurines, allowed her to purchase large tracts of farmland in the Lakes region, where she did what rich city dwellers generally do in the country: create a wilderness fantasy. domesticity, with a mix of rustic furniture, rare antiques and art. She aligned her identity with the people she found there, joining what William Wordsworth called a perfect republic of shepherds. She tended vast flocks of sheep and imagined that her family's merchant lineage was warm and resilient, just like her sheep.

If this caricature of her life and work bores you, as it does me, how can we redeem Potter enough to indulge in the charms of her palm-sized books?

For me, the eye-opener was roadkill, the little hairy carcasses of dead animals found along almost every highway built through fields, forests or farmland. I contributed to this massacre at least once, and it was a distressing experience. You realize the cost and consequences of your existence on the world, a world that never asked to cross yours. Human beings are crashing into nature, breaking it and leaving it in ruins, just to make dinner at 6 p.m.

Your only hope of keeping the agony of this realization at bay is to strive to be gentler and better in the small field of things within your control. Literary critic Edward Said argued that many of the great novels of the 18th and 19th centuries were a symptom of imperialism, and Beatrix Potter's books may well extend this discourse to children. But they are much more than that. They embrace a decency independent of their broader historical implications. And only an author deeply in tune not only with nature, but also with the discordant place of man in it, could be so lucid about the inescapable pathos of animal life.

If thinking too much about children's books bores you, like me, one final thought: In the second room of the exhibition, the designers created a sort of window seat to mimic the interior of a house that might look like this where Potter lived. When I visited, it was a boy of about 10 or 12 who was reading The Tale of Ginger and Pickles (1909), which tells the story of two predatory creatures, a tomcat and a terrier, who operate a busy store by their natural prey, rabbits. and mice. The merchants, salivating, have difficulty concentrating on their business: we should never eat our own customers, says Pickles the terrier.

If the boy had a cell phone, he didn't look at it once.