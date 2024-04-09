Lady Gaga wears black to visit a friend in West Hollywood after receiving early Oscar buzz for her role in Joker: Folie Deux

Lady Gaga visited a friend in West Hollywood this weekend and kept a low profile.

The Poker Face singer, 38, wore a long black coat over black leggings and a black t-shirt.

The Oscar winner and star of Joker: Folie Deux wore black pumps and sunglasses and carried an oversized black handbag.

Gaga (born Stephani Germanotta) wore her platinum blonde hair slicked back into a bun.

His face lit up with a big smile when his friends opened the gate to their property.

The sighting comes as the Shallow singer is generating early Oscar buzz for her role as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie Deux.

The sequel to 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix became the first R-rated film to gross more than $1 billion worldwide en route to a Best Picture nomination.

Phoenix won Best Actor for the 2019 film, and Gaga is in a strong position to top the pack of contenders for 2025.

Weekly Entertainment said Gaga's performance is adept at “exploiting her wild-child eccentricities, stretching her brains (they say it's a musical), and making this year's Best Actress race a moment terribly good (and strange).”

Last month, insiders said Variety the film would be “primarily a jukebox musical”, meaning that the songs would not be original but would come from other sources.

The film is said to feature new renditions of at least 15 “very famous” numbers, including the Judy Garland classic That's Entertainment by The Band Wagon.

A year ago, when Gaga was first seen on the set of the sequel, she was filming a protest scene in front of New York City Hall.

Harley holds up a sign reading: “JOKER MARRY ME,” amid a crowd of protesters holding signs with slogans like “FREE JOKER.”

Lady Gaga is working on her new album and shared a selfie to mark her 38th birthday.

The Grammy winner recently celebrated her 38th birthday

“Today was so special that I don't remember a time when I was so happy on my birthday. I am in love with my best friend, my family and friends are loving, kind and good health,” she said.

“I feel like my heart is overflowing with gratitude for my own health and MUSICI has been writing some of my best music for as long as I can remember, our movie Joker 2: Folie Deux is coming out soon AND I'm seeing messages from all over the world from little publications of freak artists who love my work, that means so much to me,” she continued.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you for loving me like you do and having such love for my songs. I've been writing pop songs since I was little, I can't believe I can still do this that I love.”

“This year will be an important and significant year for us, I know it. Music changes people’s lives, I’m so honored to be able to be a part of that in this lifetime,” she concluded.